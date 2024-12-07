Cycling: In 2017, the team's current main sponsor, Uno-X Mobility, entered road cycling. A clear concept and an ambitious goal were immediately formulated: the Norwegians want to get into the WorldTour. Thanks to their strong performances in the 2024 season, this goal seems to be within reach.

Uno-X Mobility 2024: The old hands deliver

The old man still has it – and that is not meant in a disrespectful way. alexander kristoff When he signed a multi-year contract with Team Uno-X Mobility, many fans and experts had doubts. Now he has proven that he is still one of the strongest professionals in his sport. Even though the Norwegian - now 37 years old - has not won any major races, he is ranked 33rd in the PCS rankings. He won a total of eight races. The Dane Magnus Court was responsible for five victories, including his success at the Critérium du Dauphiné, the only triumph in the WorldTour. But the Norwegian team did it cleverly. With experienced professionals, they scored the points they needed to move up to the highest class of road cycling as soon as possible. But the young riders also knew how to impress. This is especially true of Soren Waerenskjold who was able to celebrate a total of 6 times.

Old top performers stay, new ones come

The development of the Uno-X Mobility team can be described as excellent. In just a few years, the Norwegian team managed to build a competitive racing team in the World Tour with local riders and Danes. Although they are not yet part of the highest class of road cycling, promotion seems to be a mere formality. To ensure that 2025 is also a good year, the team has strengthened its position on the transfer market. Andrew Kron A strong rider joins the team, who shows his qualities especially on hilly stages and in the decimated sprint that follows. The Dane will make the team even more flexible and unpredictable. From the team's own junior team, Simon Dalby and Henrik Pedersen Two other Danes are expected to leave the team. Seven drivers are expected to leave the team, although some of them have not yet found a new team and may extend their contracts. This seems particularly possible for Odd Christian Eiking and Idar Andersen who would be hurtful if they were to leave. Nevertheless, it should be noted that Uno-X Mobility – unlike many competitors – largely keeps its squad together and only strengthens it in specific areas.