Cycling: The number #1 of the 2024 season is the UAE Team Emirates. We can see how superior this team was to the rest, especially from one statistic: Even without high-flyer Tadej Pogacar, they would have left all the other teams behind.

UAE Team Emirates 2024: Pogacar outshines all

The UAE Team Emirates is once again the undisputed number one in the UCI team rankings in 2024. The men in white have scored almost twice as many points as the second-placed team. Tadej pogacar secured the team 11.655 UCI points - more than, for example, the entire Movistar squad. Pogacar alone would have finished twelfth in the team ranking. No wonder, because the Slovenian not only won the Giro d'Italia and the Tour de France, but also the Tour of Lombardy, Liège - Bastogne - Liège and Strade Bianche. He was also crowned world champion. And this list only includes the most important results. Pogacar was the absolute high-flyer in 2024 and quite a few experts are of the opinion that the Pogacar of 2024 was the best professional cyclist of all time.

12 drivers in the top 100

That you can have such a strong Tadej pogacar ended the year in first place in the world rankings seems logical. But if we look at the drivers' standings, we see that the Slovenian was not solely responsible for this. Quite apart from the fact that he also needs a strong team at his side for his success, his colleagues were also able to achieve many good results. In total, twelve drivers from the UAE Team Emirates are in the top 100 at the end of the year. Marc Hirschi won nine races, including the Clasica San Sebastian. Juan Ayuso contributed four victories, including the overall victory in the Tour of the Basque Country. Six times adam yates, including the overall victory in the Tour de Suisse. The list of this team's successes is almost endless. In total, the men in white won 82 victories this season. They finished second and third exactly 100 times - these are incredible statistics.

The success will remain

If Tadej Pogacar stays healthy, the success will continue in 2025. The UAE Team Emirates has been little active on the transfer market – and they don’t have to be. Diego Ulissi and Marc Hirschi Although two key players are leaving the team, these losses can be easily compensated by the new additions. Jonathan Narvaez was one of the rising stars of the season. He comes from Ineos Grenadiers and will be able to compete for victories in hilly races. Mega talent Paul Torres could follow a similar path to Isaac del Toro, who also became a winning driver in his first year. Rune of Herregod will be just like Florian Vermeersch and Julius Johansen strengthen the Plains faction. The departures Michael Vink, Sjoerd Bax, Alvaro Hodeg and Finn Fisher Black In contrast, they are less likely to hurt. The UAE Team Emirates is therefore becoming stronger overall, which the competition will probably not like.