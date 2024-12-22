Cycling: The Belgian team Soudal Quick-Step will remain third in the world rankings in the 2024 season. For the coming year, they will continue to strengthen the squad, especially for their leader Remco Evenepoel.

Soudal Quick-Step 2024: Evenepoel was (almost) the best

If a certain Tadej Pogacar did not exist, the Soudal Quick-Step team would probably have the best and most spectacular rider in its ranks. Remco Evenepoel This year he was crowned double Olympic champion in Paris and became time trial world champion. He also finished his first Tour de France in third place in the overall ranking. Tim Merlier. The Belgian was able to score a whopping 16 victories in 2024. And the young talents Paul Magnier, William Lecerf and Luke Lamperti were already celebrating. With a total of 42 victories, Soudal – Quick-Step is once again one of the most successful teams in the world.

Evenepoel gets more top helpers

To ensure that the 2025 season is also a success, Soudal – Quick-Step has strengthened its team on the transfer market. But that was also necessary, because well-known professionals have left the team. Julian Alaphilippe and Kasper Asgreen Two long-standing, loyal drivers are turning their backs on the Belgian team. They have been responsible for numerous successes in the past, but the best phase of their careers is probably behind them. Gianni Moscon, Fausto Masnada and Jan Hirt will no longer ride for Soudal – Quick-Step in 2025, but were also stronger a few years ago than they have been recently. The new noble helper in the high mountains for Remco Evenepoel could be the Frenchman Valentin Paret Peintre The lanky climber is in good shape and is one of the best mountaineers in the world and he is not above putting himself fully at the service of his captain. Returnees Maximilian schachmann can help in the mountains. But he will also be able to achieve results himself in hilly races. ethan hayter However, he still has to find his way back to his old strength. The list of newcomers is completed by Dries van Gestel, Pascal Eenkhoorn, Gianmarco Garofoli and Andrea Raccagni.