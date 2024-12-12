Cycling: The Movistar team has become an integral part of professional cycling. The Spanish team has been competing for important victories for many years. But things have become quieter since the successes have become fewer. Are there reasons for an optimistic outlook for 2025?

Movistar 2024: Good, but no longer a top team

Movistar has been sponsoring this team since 2011. The basic structure of this team, however, goes back to 1980, when the Reynolds - Benotto racing team was founded. The sponsors Banesto, Illes Balears and Caisse d'Epargne followed as namesakes. But one thing has almost always remained: success. But the Spanish team has been struggling for some time. Modern developments have progressed and in some cases have passed Movistar by. Tactical mistakes during the races do the rest. A real star? None. Enric Mas Nicolau is undoubtedly a good rider, but third place in the Vuelta a Espana is not enough to save Movistar from mediocrity. He narrowly missed the podium in the Tour of Lombardy, the Tour de Suisse, the Tour de Romandie and the Tour of Catalonia, among others. All good results, but not top results. He did not win a single time in 2024. And even considering the whole team, it was only enough for nine victories. The most important of these: Pelayo Sanchez won a stage at the Giro d'Italia. The good development of Alexander Aranburu and Oier Lazkano.

Improvement is not in sight in 2025 either

Last year, the Movistar team finished the season in twelfth place in the UCI team rankings. Now, twelve months later, they are in 13th place. There is little hope that they will be back in the top ten in 2025. The transfer phase was less than successful for the Spanish team. Alex Aranburu and Oier Lazkano the two internal promoted teams of the season. And even if they were not completely convincing here, the loss of Rémi Cavagna, Ivan Sosa, Sergio Samitier and John Jacobs. On the list of new arrivals there is one name in particular that could save Movistar: Pablo Castrillo. The Spaniard won two stages in the Vuelta a Espana as a breakaway rider. But it won't be easy for him in the Movistar jersey. If the 23-year-old develops as desired, he could become the team's new star. Climbing talent is also a priority Diego Pescador hope for a breakthrough. The newcomers are completed by Jefferson Cepeda, Natnael Tesfatsion and Orluis Aular. All of them are classic breakaway riders that can liven up a race.