Cycling: The Lidl – Trek team has developed into a top team in recent years. And we can be sure that it will remain that way in 2025. Because only three riders are leaving the team.

Lidl – Trek 2024: Pedersen, Milan & Skjelmose

With an impressive performance in the spring, jonathan milan has become one of the top riders in road cycling. The Italian was able to impress in both tough classics and mass sprints. Among other things, he won two stages at Tirreno – Adriatico and three stages at the Giro d'Italia. He was also successful three times at the Deutschland Tour. He was only surpassed there by his teammate Mads Pedersen, who took the overall victory. The Dane also won Gent – ​​Wevelgem and the Tour de la Provence. On very hilly terrain and even in the high mountains, Mattias Skjelmose to convince. The Danish time trial champion won a stage at Paris-Nice and came third overall in the Tour de Suisse and the Tour of the Basque Country. This enabled him to develop from a good hill climber into a world-class puncher - and possibly also into a serious classification rider. It was mainly thanks to these three professionals that Lidl-Trek managed to jump from fifth place in the world rankings to fourth place this year.

What role will Lennard Kämna get?

Unlike most of its competitors, the Lidl – Trek squad remains largely together. Only three riders are leaving the team. While the two Italians Fabio Fellina and Dario Cataldo end their careers, the Eritrean moves Natnael Tesfatsion to Movistar. New to the team are Soren Kragh Andersen from Denmark also two Germans. Lennard Kamna will probably be allowed to continue chasing stages in the mountains in his new guise, but it is also to be expected that he will have to support the GC captains as a helper. Let's hope that Kämna can find his old strength again after his training accident. The second new German addition is Triple-T. Tim Torn Teutenberg is moving from the Lidl – Trek Future Racing Team to the pros. He is considered a strong sprinter and potential starter for the already established pros. The list of newcomers is completed by Albert Withen Philipsen. The Dane only turned 18 in September and is considered perhaps the greatest talent that cycling has to offer. Whether it's cyclocross, mountain biking or road cycling: all experts believe Philipsen has a great career to offer.