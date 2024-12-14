Cycling: Two or even three years ago, nobody would have expected that the Israel – Premier Tech team would be safely in the saddle of the World Tour. But the management has learned from the many mistakes of the past and developed the team into a real top team.

Israel – Premier Tech 2024: From #16 to #11

The rise of the Israel – Premier Tech team is impressive. A few years ago, the squad was viewed with respect but little awe. Chris Froome, Domenico Pozzovivo, Jakob Fuglsang, Giacomo Nizzolo and André Greipel were big names, but they were worlds away from their best form when they joined the team. They had experience, but success was lacking. A rethink took place – and it paid off. Israel – Premier Tech is now known for developing young riders. At the same time, they are doing better in the UCI rankings than ever before. The best example of this is Joseph Blackmore. The Brit was promoted from the junior team to the pros during the course of the year and was able to impress straight away. He won the U23 edition of Liège-Bastogne-Liège and celebrated overall victories in the Tour de Taiwan, the Tour du Rwanda and the Tour de l'Avenir. The New Zealander Corbin Strong triumphed at the Giro del Veneto and won a stage of the Tour de Wallonie, where he also finished second overall. In general, he often finishes in the top ten and is close to taking the next step to becoming a top rider. The same applies to Derek Gee, who has developed into a GC rider in impressive fashion and not only won a stage at the Critérium du Dauphiné, but also finished ninth in the overall rankings at the Tour de France. The talents are working – and we haven’t even talked about the two Americans yet. Matthew Riccitello and Riley Sheehan spoken. The most successful driver was for Israel in 2025 – Premier Tech but still an oldie. Stephen Williams won the Flèche Wallonne, the Tour Down Under and the Tour of Britain.

Less fluctuation, more stability

After numerous changes in the Israel – Premier Tech team in recent years, this winter the focus is on unity. Only five drivers, including Rick Zabel, who ended his career in May, are leaving the team. There are no real top performers - at least not from this season. Dylan teuns is drawn to Cofidis and Mads Würtz Schmidt has not yet found a new team. In return, they have alexey lutsenko from Kazakhstan and with the Czech Jan Hirt two strong climbers have been signed up. They can support Derek Gee in the high mountains in the future, but will also certainly compete on their own account in some races. Matis Louvel has already shown his talent at Arkéa. However, he is still lacking the necessary results. He will first have to prove himself as a helper. Just like Pier-André Côté, who is moving up from the Israel Premier Tech Academy, but is already 27 years old. All in all, we don't see any major changes. But there is no need for them, as there are many strong talents in the squad and if they develop well they will automatically make the team even better. Things will get exciting next winter, when the expiring contracts of Chris Froome, Jakob Fuglsang, Michael Woods and Pascal Ackermann mean a little more money is available...