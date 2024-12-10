Cycling: Intermarché – Wanty is ranked 15th in the UCI team rankings. The Belgian team has developed into a really strong team over the past two years. One man is primarily responsible for this: Biniam Girmay.

Intermarché – Wanty 2024: Girmay makes the breakthrough

The “grey mouse” has become a really strong team. Intermarché – Wanty has moved up to 15th place in the UCI team rankings. They have this to thank Biniam Girmay. The Eritrean had his best year so far in 2024. His star rose two years ago, but this year's Tour de France was the final breakthrough for him as a world-class sprinter. The 24-year-old won three stages and the green jersey. It's good for Intermarché - Wanty that he is under contract here for another four years. Only louis meintjes also managed to win a race at WorldTour level. Of the 13 victories in total this season, Tanning Thijssen through the Trofeo Palma and the opening stage of the Volta ao Algarve, two successes. Rune of Herregod triumphed in the GC of the ZLM Tour. And the German-Belgian Laurence Rex won Le Samyn.

Only if Girmay works will it be a good year

If we look at the winter transfers of Intermarché – Wanty, we see that the team has not managed to spread the burden of success across several shoulders. It will also depend on Biniam Girmay in 2025 whether or not we can be satisfied with the results. Winners, like sprinters Madis Mihkels and all-rounder Rune of Herregod will be leaving the team. Even the old hands Rein Taaramäe, Mike Teunissen and Lilian Calmejan will turn their backs on the team. Taco van der Hoorn has not yet signed a new contract and could also leave the team.

Good new additions – but are they good enough?

The question is whether the newcomers can close these large gaping holes. Alexander Kamp He is definitely a passable rider who feels at home in hilly one-day races. But he is not a winning rider. And at the age of 30, his potential is limited. At the German Jonas slip We are waiting for the next jump. But with his driver profile he is definitely close to drivers like Rune Herregodts or Taco van der Hoorn. With the Dutchman Huub Artz Intermarché – Wanty has also secured a really strong talent.