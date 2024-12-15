Cycling: The French team Groupama – FDJ will remain in the top ten of the UCI team rankings in 2024. But now they have to deal with bitter departures. Lenny Martinez and Laurence Pithie are leaving the team.

Groupama – FDJ 2024: Six riders score lots of points

Having finished seventh last year, Groupama – FDJ finished the 2024 season in tenth place in the UCI team rankings. They owe their points mainly to six riders who made it into the top 62 in the world rankings. We also recognize the excellent age structure of the team. The 31-year-old Stefan Kung is the best in points with his victories in the Swiss Time Trial Championship, the Chrono des Nations and a stage in the Vuelta a Espana. However, he missed the big triumph again, finishing third in the Across Flanders and fifth in the Paris-Roubaix. david gaudu after somewhat weaker performances recently. The Frenchman finished the Vuelta a Espana in sixth place, the Tour of Lombardy in ninth place and won the Tour du Jura, as well as a stage in the Tour of Luxembourg. Valentin Madouas almost achieved a sensation at the Olympic Games. Behind Remco Evenepoel he took silver in Paris. But the team was particularly pleased with the younger riders Romain Gregory won a stage in the Tour of the Basque Country. Laurence Pithie triumphed at the beginning of the year at the Cadel Evans Road Race. And lenny martinez won five races, including the Tour du Doubs and the Trofeo Laigueglia.

Bitter departures: Martinez & Pithie leave the team

As great as the joy about the development of the young drivers is, the departures are now bitter. lenny martinez and Laurence Pithie Two absolutely super talents are leaving the team. This means that Groupama – FDJ loses both the greatest French hope for the overall ranking and one of the most talented classic hunters. Marc Sarreau and Ignatas Konovalovas Two professionals are ending their careers. The departures are completed by Fabian Lienhard, Samuel Watson and Reuben Thompson. The last two drivers mentioned are only 23 years old and still have a lot of potential. The question is whether the many talented departures can be replaced. Our strong guess is not. Because with William Martin They have brought in a solid GC driver, but the 31-year-old will not have much room for improvement. Remi Cavagna and John Jacobs are already 29 and 27 years old respectively and have not been able to convince the Movistar team recently. When helpers were brought into the team Tom Donnenwirth and Clément Braz Afonso, while on Brieuc Rolland There are already greater hopes. The 21-year-old comes from the club's own junior team and is considered a great climbing talent.