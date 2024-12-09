Cycling: The dsm-firmenich PostNL team is undoubtedly one of the winners of the season. Many young riders have developed extremely well. In addition, hardly any key players have to be let go in the winter. The Dutch team can therefore look to the future with confidence.

dsm-firmenich PostNL 2024: Now comes the youth

For many years, the team dsm-firmenich PostNL (formerly Sunweb) had great difficulty properly developing its many talents. In 2024, everything that didn't work before has worked. Several talented players have taken the next step and developed into top performers. Three sprinters are particularly noteworthy in this regard. Casper van Uden from the Netherlands, Pavel Bittner from the Czech Republic and Tobias Lund Andresen have together achieved 13 of the 22 victories. But the greatest success this year was achieved by an old hand. Romain Bardet won the opening round of the Tour de France and thus won the yellow jersey for the first time in his last Tour de France. But we should not forget that Frank van den Broek. The 23-year-old rode the race of his life so far. He was initially in the breakaway group and later helped his French teammate to maintain his lead over the finish line. We must also not forget Oscar Onlyy and Max Poole. The two Brits have developed well as expected and it is not far off before we have to consider them as GC captains.

Hardly any changes in the team

We can see that things have improved at dsm-firmenich PostNL not only in the results of the young drivers, but also in how few changes there are this winter. After there was always a high level of fluctuation in previous years and major players also left the team, almost everything is now staying together for 2025. Patrick Bevin ends his career. Emil's Liepins changes to Q35.5 and Martijn Tusveld has not yet decided. The rest of the team remains known. New additions include Robbe Dhondt and Bjoern Koerdt two previously unknown drivers. Based on this, we can be confident that the dsm-firmenich PostNL team will continue to inspire us with an attractive, offensive driving style in the coming season. And if the many talented drivers continue to develop well, a leap far up the world rankings is possible for the Dutch team.