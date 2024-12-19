Cycling: The French team Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale had a very strong 2024 season. The main reason for this is the Australian Ben O'Connor. But he is now leaving the team. But we don't have to worry, because there are some top talents knocking on the door.

Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale jumps to 6th place

Who would have thought that the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale team would one day do better in the UCI team rankings than Ineos Grenadiers? In 2024, the time had come. From 18th place the previous year, the French team jumped up to 6th place. Ben O'Connor. The Australian finished second overall in the Vuelta a Espana, second overall in the UAE Tour and vice world champion. He was the fourth best rider of the season behind Tadej Pogacar, Remco Evenepoel and Jasper Philipsen. But he was not the only successful professional from Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale. Benoit Cosnefroy won the Brabant Arrow, the Morbihan GP, ​​the Tour du Finistère and Paris-Camembert. Although these are not the most important races on the calendar, the number of good results in one-day races is really impressive. Alex Boudin won the Tour du Limousin and was particularly impressive as a GC rider at the Giro d'Italia. The biggest discovery of the year is probably Paul Lapeira. The 24-year-old celebrated 5 times, including at the French Championships.

Top drivers leave, but top talents come

It is downright bitter that the Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale team has to let so many good riders go after such a strong year. Ben O'Connor the best scoring professional leaves the team. And with Alex Baudin and Valentin Paret Peintre Two other top climbers are leaving the team. At first glance, it can be assumed that Decathlon AG2R La Mondiale is facing a difficult future. However, if we look at the newcomers, we need not be afraid. In addition to top time trialists, Stephen Bissegger and climbers Callum Scottson namely, above all, absolute top talents. Johannes Staune-Mittet comes from Visma – LaB and was considered a huge GC talent just two years ago. From our own ranks, Leo Bisiaux to the professionals. The greatest talent of all, however, is probably Paul Seixas. The Frenchman is only 18 years old and is moving straight from the U19s to the pros. Of course, young talents can always fail, but this Paul Seixas has so many skills at such a young age that we can firmly believe that he will become a superstar in the coming years.