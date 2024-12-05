Cycling: The Cofidis team has existed in road cycling since 1997. We will also see the red and white team in the WorldTour in 2025. However, we will have to get used to some changes in the squad, because Cofidis is in the midst of a major upheaval.

Cofidis 2024: Fall from 15 to 20

The year 2023 was one of the strongest years in recent memory for Cofidis. Unfortunately, the traditional French team was unable to build on these achievements. While the team had scored over 10.000 points in the UCI ranking last year, in 2024 it only managed 7.889 points. Cofidis has slipped from 15th place to 20th place. Only five races were won, all between May and August. However, there were two very significant successes among them. Benjamin Thomas won a stage at the Giro d'Italia and Bryan coquard was able to celebrate at the Tour de Suisse. The strongest rider of the year for the red and white Axel Zingle. The Frenchman made it to the podium no less than 16 times. However, he was denied a major victory in an important race. The same applies to William Martin. The GC rider finished the Tour de France in 13th place and the Vuelta a Espana in 15th place. Certainly good results, but they probably do not meet his own expectations.

Twelve drivers leave, twelve drivers come

After the last season, there was a big upheaval in the Cofidis team. Now this enormous fluctuation is repeating itself. The Cofidis team is changing so much again that expectations should be lowered. Because not only the number of departures is alarming, the names of the departures are also alarming. The team is leaving with Axel Zingle and William Martin the two strongest and most talented drivers. Veterans like Simon Geschke and Gorka Izagirre are added to the list of departures. Thomas Champion and Kenny Elissonde are turning their backs on the Cofidis team. A lot of quality that needs to be replaced. With the new arrivals Dylan Teuns, Emanuel Buchmann and Simon Carr But if we look at the development of these three professionals, we see that their best days are behind them. Cofidis can also look forward to a breakthrough of Alex Aranburu hope and for a good development of Valentin Ferron. However, none of the new additions come with any guarantees.