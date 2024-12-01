Cycling: This year, we want to introduce you to 24 teams in December. This will be done in reverse order of the UCI ranking. We will start with the Spanish team Caja Rural - Seguros RGA.

Caja Rural – Seguros RGA 2024: From 28 to 24

The Caja Rural – Seguros RGA team can be said to have had a successful season. The Spanish team was able to improve from 28th place last year to 24th place this season thanks to numerous good results. This was achieved primarily through good results in less well-attended races. The Venezuelan champion won Orluis Aular for example the Trofeo Matteotti, the GP Torres Vedras and a stage of the Tour du Limousin. Only Jefferson Cepeda. The climber from Ecuador won the overall ranking of the Tour of Qinghai Lake and also won a section of the Tour du Limousin. He became known to a wider public because he made it to the podium twice at the Vuelta a Burgos and O Gran Camiño. These two tours featured some very well-known riders and brought the Caja Rural team a lot of attention.

Painful losses for 2025

It seems unlikely that another leap forward in the UCI ranking will be possible in the coming season. The transfer period for Caja Rural – Seguros RGA did not go as planned. With the two riders already mentioned Orluis Aular and Jefferson Cepeda. The two point suppliers leave the team. They move to the Movistar team. With the two Spaniards Jokin Murguialday and Josu Etxeberria, and the Czech Tomáš Bárta Three other top performers are leaving, who, given their age, still have potential to improve. On the newcomers' side, we find it difficult to identify a real winner. Joan Bou from Spain can at least claim to be able to dominate a race with his aggressive driving style. However, he has never won. alex molenaar from the Netherlands, however, has managed to do this in smaller races in recent years and the Czech Jakub Otruba knows how to win. If they adapt quickly, they could at least save the Caja Rural – Seguros RGA team in terms of points.