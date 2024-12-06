Cycling: After a good year in 2023, the Arkéa – B&B Hotels team has also proven its strength in 2024. Ranked 19th, it has established itself as the third strongest force in France. The future is being placed in the hands of its own young talent

Arkéa – B&B Hotels 2024: 9 wins & 39x podium

Somewhat surprisingly, the Arkéa – B&B Hotels team has established itself as number three in France. 19th place in the UCI ranking was maintained and in the last few months they even gained around 1.500 more UCI points than in the previous year. A large part of this is the great development of Kevin Vauquelin. The 23-year-old Frenchman became the team's top rider. The highlight was his stage win at the Tour de France. This was the only success at WorldTour level, which puts the team's good numbers in a slightly different light. The points were mainly won in smaller races. Arnaud Demare for example Paris – Chauny, Jenthe Biermans the route Adélie de Vitré and Luca Mozzato the Bredene Koksijde Classic. However, the latter Italian almost pulled off the big coup. In the Tour of Flanders, he sprinted to second place. If the confident Mathieu van der Poel hadn't been in front...

Can Arkéa – B&B Hotels cope with the departures?

Ten drivers are leaving Arkéa – B&B Hotels this winter, including some key players. The departure of Clément Champoussin. The 26-year-old Frenchman is moving to Team Astana and has been an asset to the team over the past two years. The two-year-older Vincenzo Albanese is turning his back on the team. On hilly stages with a sprint from a small group, the Italian was always on the radar. Next year he will be pedalling for EF Education – EasyPost. The teams that were never really able to make a name for themselves were Matis Louvel and David Dekker, who also leave the team.

The hope is: own offspring

As far as new signings are concerned, Arkéa – B&B Hotels is not making any big moves this transfer period. Victor Guernalec, who comes from Bourg-en-Bresse Ain Cyclisme, only five riders from their own junior team. What is particularly exciting here is the personnel Léandre Lozouet. The 20-year-old Frenchman finished third in the European Championship race in the U23 class this year. Apart from that, he has several top 20 placings to his name. His role will probably initially be that of a sprint lead-off rider. The two young Norwegians are more likely to have their strengths on the mountain. Martin Tjøtta and Embret Svestad-Bårdseng. They signed for two years each.