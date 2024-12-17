Cycling: Alpecin – Deceuninck celebrated numerous successes in 2024. Superstars Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Philipsen led the team into the top ten again this season. But the two are only responsible for 50 percent of the season's victories.

Alpecin – Deceuninck 2024: More than just Philipsen & Van der Poel

The Alpecin – Deceuninck team remains in the top ten of the UCI team rankings for the second year in a row. As in the previous year, the Belgians are ranked eighth in 2024. And they have shown once again that they are not dependent on their two superstars Mathieu van der Poel and Jasper Phillipsen. The two were responsible for 13 of the 26 victories of the season and undoubtedly achieved the greatest successes. The Dutchman won the E3 Classic, the Tour of Flanders and Paris-Roubaix, among others. The Belgian can be happy about three stage wins in the Tour de France and the success in Milan-Sanremo, among others. But other riders in the team were also successful. The young Axel Laurance for example, won four races, Sprinter Caden Groves drei.

Axel Laurance moves to Ineos Grenadiers

Not many teams in the WorldTour have such a clear focus as Alpecin – Deceuninck. One thing is clear: Van der Poel and Philipsen are the captains and they have to achieve the really big successes. Behind them there are many races that give all the other riders a chance. For example, a Axel Laurance 2024. He won four races, but of course only helped out or didn't take part in the most important ones at all. This was not compatible with his great ambitions, which is why he is leaving after just one season. The young Frenchman is moving to Ineos Grenadiers, where he will now race against his two former captains. The loss of Sören Kragh Andersen. The Dane was always a loyal helper in one-day races. The German Jason osborne is ending his career, although that is not 100 percent true. From now on, he will concentrate on gravel racing and e-sports. He no longer sees himself in professional road cycling.

The direction will not change in 2025

Three new drivers from the team’s own development team are joining the team, with the most exciting of them probably being the Dutchman Tibor del Grosso But the most promising talent is Gal Glivar. The Slovenian comes from the Gen Z UAE team and feels very comfortable on hilly terrain. In the U23 Tour of Lombardy, for example, he finished third a few weeks ago. Johan Price-Pejtersen and Simon Dehairs As good time trialists and sprinters, they strengthen the ranks of the endurance classic hunters. All in all, very little is changing in the Alpecin - Deceuninck team. We can therefore expect a similar performance.