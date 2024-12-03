Cycling: The Tudor Pro Cycling Team will finally be part of professional cycling in 2024. A number of good results ensured that the Swiss racing team jumped up to 22nd place in the UCI rankings. The final breakthrough in the WorldTour is expected to happen next year - some top transfers give hope.

Tudor 2024: UCI points doubled

You didn't have to be a prophet or go too far out on a limb to speculate about two years ago that the Tudor Pro Cycling Team could soon be one of the best teams in the world. Now, in 2024, we have already reached the point where the racing team from Switzerland is knocking on the door of the WorldTour. With more than twice as many points as last year, Tudor jumped to 22nd place in the UCI rankings. One of the decisive factors was the strong year of veteran Matteo Trentin. The Italian won the Tour de Wallonie and finished among the top eleven at Paris-Tours, the Münsterland Giro, the Bemer Cyclassics Hamburg, the Tour of Denmark, the Scheldeprijs, Gent-Wevelgem and the Omloop Het Nieuwsblad. Michael Storer finished tenth in the GC at the Giro d'Italia. Arvid de Kleijn achieved a whopping five victories this season. The German highlight was the capture of the German championship jersey by Marco Brenner.

Do top transfers make for a top team?

Although 2024 was already a big step forward for the Tudor Pro Cycling Team, we can expect another significant leap in 2025. The Swiss racing team has strengthened itself in an absolutely excellent way. Marc Hirschi and Julian Alaphilippe Two potential winners join the team who have already won big races and should be able to do so in the future. The list of newcomers is completed by Marco Haller, Larry Warbasse, Fabian Lienhard, Aivaras Mikutis and Fabian Weiss. In return, leave Sébastien Reichenbach, Alexander Kamp, Tom Bohli, Simon Pellaud, Nils Brun and Alois Charrin the team. Without wanting to deny the quality of the departures, we can speak of a clear improvement in the squad. We can therefore expect an even stronger Tudor Pro Cycling Team in 2025 - especially in hilly races.