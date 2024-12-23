Outdoor Research Freewheel Half Zip Hoodie in the test: The US brand from Seattle offers not only classic rain jackets but also alternatives such as the comfortable Outdoor Hoodie, which is a mixture of a classic hoodie and a rain jacket.

Data on the Outdoor Research Freewheel Half Zip Hoodie

Fitting Locker robustness 85% Raincover 80% windshield 95% breathability 79% reflectors Ja Sustainability Ja Price 189,95€

First impression

First of all, a short statement as to why a softshell hoodie appears in our rain jacket test series: When it gets cold and changeable, many outdoor sports enthusiasts buy a rain jacket, even though they never go outside when rain is expected. Real rain jackets are basically hardshell jackets, which are comparatively less comfortable to wear. So why not go for a comfortable hoodie that can also withstand short rain showers?

Casual, comfortable, cool style... That's how you could briefly describe the Outdoor Research Freewheel Half Zip Hoodie. Outdoor Research has achieved this with a nylon fabric that contains spandex, which makes the hoodie elastic and at the same time robust enough to keep out wind and water. The brushed inner layer provides extra warmth, which significantly increases the feel-good factor of the Freewheel Halfzip Hoodie. The outer layer, on the other hand, is slightly structured and has water and dirt-repellent properties. The hoodie is simple in construction, there are no adjustment options or elastic cuffs on the sleeves and hem. The highly elastic hood can be worn under or over the helmet, and the end is also provided with an elastic band so that the hood sits firmly. The hoodie also has a small zipped chest pocket, which can hold your smartphone, for example. So that you are protected on sunny days, the Freewheel Hoodie also has a UV protection factor of UPF50+.

With a height of 1,83m and a chest circumference of 97cm, the size M hoodie fits perfectly. During the test drive, a light insulating jacket could be worn underneath.

Outdoor Research Freewheel Half Zip Hoodie in practical test

Outdoor Research has created the Freewheel Half Zip Hoodie specifically for mountain bikers. It is therefore a piece of clothing that combines comfort, performance and style. Accordingly, the hoodie is more intended for relaxed trail rides than for demanding XC tours. In terms of performance, the strengths of the Freewheel Hoodie are clearly its comfortable feel. It sits well on the bike and, with its slightly extended back and arms, covers everything sufficiently. There is also enough space for protectors under the hoodie without restricting freedom of movement. Going uphill, it can quickly get too warm inside; the only thing that helps here is opening the main zip, which only lets you get air in the upper area. The hoodie does an absolutely good job of protecting you from the wind, as it stays sealed even in strong headwinds and doesn't let your body heat escape. When it comes to rain protection, you shouldn't leave the hoodie out in the rain for too long; it can survive a short shower, but with persistent light rain the DWR coating will eventually wear down. We did like the fact that the material dries relatively quickly.

Conclusion

The Outdoor Research Freewheel Half Zip Hoodie is made for relaxed rides on cool days on your local trails or in the bike park. With its cool look, you'll also cut a fine figure off the trails.

Web: outdoorresearch.com

