Gift ideas for cyclists: Who doesn't have them in their circle of friends and family - cyclists who deserve a really great gift? Anyone who spends between 100 and 250 euros naturally wants to be sure that the gift will be received with joy, so you should feel things out a little to be on the safe side.

Do you need sports glasses, something to wear or a new bike backpack? Maybe the recipient can even choose something from the Velomotion wish list - there is sure to be something suitable.

Bicycle lock: Tex-lock eyelet

The little brother of bicycle theft is theft of parts! Unsecured wheels are particularly popular prey, and woe betide if the victim succeeds! This is why you want your potential victims to have this system: a U-lock and a cut-resistant textile rope make for an easy-to-use, fairly secure combination, with Tex-Lock offering two different U-locks and ropes of different lengths and colors. So give the gift of security this year!

Price: 129,99 euros / tex-lock.com

Multi-tool: Wolf Tooth Components EnCase System Bar Kit One

Where do you put your tools on a bike tour? And what should you have with you? The US manufacturer has an answer to both questions: its 14-piece tool set is carried in the handlebar ends, and the sets, which are around 10 cm long, can even be stored in racing handlebars. Allen and Torx keys are included, as well as spoke wrenches, valve extractors and a chain riveter - all "Made in the USA" and a really high-quality gift.

Price: 135 euros / wolftoothcomponents.com

Helmet: Uvex finale 2.0

Anyone who longs for the Mediterranean at Christmas and enjoys riding an enduro MTB will be delighted with the Uvex helmet. Named after Finale Ligure, the dream off-road destination in Italy, it is as safe as it is comfortable with its low-cut shape and many adjustment options. And the various color options ensure that the helmet, made in Germany, matches the bike perfectly.

Price: 139,99 euros / uvex.sports.com

Heated Cycling Gloves: Heat Performance Allround

Cold fingers on the bike? Many athletes who go on long tours in the winter suffer from this. These gloves could help: With temperatures of up to 65 °C, they ensure that fingers and the back of the hand stay nice and warm, and the neoprene material provides additional protection against the wet and cold. The gloves are a little thinner for optimal comfort; in extreme cold, for example, you can wear them under ski gloves. The flat battery is located in a zipped compartment, and the button for selecting the heat level is easy to use. Batteries and a charger are included, and both batteries can be charged at the same time.

Price: 149,95 euros / heatperformance.de

Gravel shoes: Fizik Terra Atlas

Beautiful looks and robust construction come together in this gravel shoe, which, with a not too tight fit, is suitable for sporty rides such as multi-day tours. The shoe can be easily adjusted with a BOA twist lock; a loop on the heel makes it easier to put on. The sole has a non-slip profile and is rubberized at the transition to the upper material. Fizik offers the Terra Atlas in four color variants, half sizes and at a very reasonable price - gravel bikers will definitely be happy with this shoe!

Price: 159 euros / fizik. com

Rain jacket: Vaude Moab

You can unpack rain protection with a clear environmental conscience from Vaude. The Moab jacket for mountain bikers is made from polyester that comes from recycled PET bottles; the manufacturer also avoids environmentally harmful PCFs. The 2,5-layer jacket is still wind and waterproof, can be crumpled up small and has many details, such as an adjustable hood, ventilation zips under the arms and zip pockets.

Price: 190 euros / vaude.com

Bicycle lamp: Busch + Müller Ixon Space

A really bright battery-powered light is a must for cyclists - and Busch & Müller makes dreams come true with the Ixon Space. With up to 150 lux, the light is extremely bright; the brightness can be adjusted using the "touch slider". Depending on the setting, the battery lasts for 2 or 30 hours, with the remaining time displayed very precisely. The integrated battery can also be used as a power bank, for example to charge your smartphone.

Price: 199,99 euros / boom.de

Cycling glasses: Koo Alibi Strade bianche

The Italian manufacturer Koo is not necessarily on your radar - so it will be all the more surprising if an Alibi Strade Bianche is on the gift table. The large Zeiss lens guarantees optimal visibility; various interchangeable lenses are available, including photochromic versions. The standard lens offers 20% light transmission and is suitable for bright sunshine to light cloudy weather. A clip for prescription lenses also makes the Koo interesting for people who wear glasses.

Price: 199,99 euros / kooworld.cc

Backpack: Evoc Explorer Pro 30

Whether you're a mountain biker or a gravel rider: anyone who travels long distances can hardly do without a bike backpack. If you don't have a really perfect one yet, you'll definitely be pleased with the Evoc Explorer Pro 30, which has numerous details tailored to ensure a perfect fit and versatile storage space. The carrying straps are adjustable and ensure good ventilation; the features include a hydration bladder compartment including a hose clip, helmet holder, rain cover, wash bag and much more. Evoc has even thought of a secure key ring, and there's also a practical hip belt pocket. Nothing is left to be desired!

Price: 240 euros / evocsports.com

