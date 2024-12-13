Cycling trips: The results of the ADFC cycling trip analysis show that more and more cyclists are using the train. With the change in the train timetable on December 15th, long-distance bicycle tickets can no longer be booked just six months in advance, but up to 12 months in advance. This of course makes planning much easier. The ADFC advises cyclists who already have firm plans for the coming year to book parking spaces as early as possible.

Early bookers can book bicycle tickets for long-distance travel via the Deutsche Bahn website or the DB Navigator app. Each bicycle needs its own ticket and a parking space reservation. A bicycle ticket for long-distance travel costs from 7,99 euros within Germany. Tickets for up to five bicycles can be booked online - if you want to reserve more spaces, you must call the service telephone number or book at the counter. Information on group travel by bicycle is available on the Deutsche Bahn website, as well as an overview with answers to many important questions about taking bicycles on long-distance travel.

How many spaces there are on a connection depends on the type of train. ICs and ECs have eight to 16 spaces, the newer ICE-4 models have eight spaces, and some older ones have none at all. The available spaces are quickly booked up, especially in the summer months. In local transport, there is no set space offer and no train connection or reservation requirement. The rule here is: when it's full, it's full. Cyclists should therefore avoid peak times. A bicycle ticket valid throughout Germany costs 8 euros from the machine or in the app. However, each transport association has its own rules.

Not everyone is allowed: Pedelecs yes, cargo bikes no

Classic bicycles and pedelecs are permitted on local and long-distance routes. Bicycle trailers must be folded up and require an extra ticket. There are exceptions for special bicycles, such as tandems or recumbent bikes; customer service can provide information. Cargo bikes must stay outside due to their size; compact models, where the cargo basket can be folded up, for example, are often tolerated. Folded up folding bikes can even be carried free of charge as luggage.

"If we also get more bicycle parking spaces on trains and the train stations are finally made bicycle-friendly and barrier-free, travelling by bike and train will gain even more fans." ADFC Tourism Director Christian Tänzler

Before you start your journey, it is worth checking the conditions at the departure and destination stations online. Are the platforms accessible without barriers? Are there lifts, escalators and ramps that are large enough? On the platform itself, you should check in advance where the bicycle compartment is - for example, using the carriage position indicator on the notice board on the platform or using the app - and wait for the train in the right section of the platform from the start. If you don't want to or can't take your own bike on the train, you can also check it in as luggage with the train, but this usually means that the bike has to be partially dismantled.

