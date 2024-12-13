Luxury Christmas gifts for cyclists: You can also save money for your loved ones - for example when you're looking for a really luxurious Christmas present. We're sure that anyone who gets to unwrap one of the following luxury gifts under the tree will feel loved and valued.

From perhaps the best rain jacket in racing to a great roller trainer, Velomotion has put together products that will make the hearts of all sporty bike fans beat faster - and the gift giver can sit back and quietly enjoy the feeling of having made someone as happy as possible with material goods.

Noble Christmas gifts for cyclists

Winter jacket: Rapha Pro Team Insulated GORE-TEX Rain Jacket

Anyone who is a sporty cyclist and has "weather protection" on their wish list should be completely happy with this jacket. The British manufacturer and numerous users emphasize the absolute protection from moisture provided by the Gore-Tex material; the jacket is also lightly lined on the inside, so that you don't have to wear too much underneath, depending on the outside temperature. The zippers on the sleeves make the jacket, which is not particularly stretchy, easy to put on and take off; thanks to various pockets (including the inside), you can safely stow your accessories. The small pack size means it makes a rather compact gift - which is all the more likely to make the surprise and joy!

Price: 375 euros / rapha.cc

Adjustable 3D saddle: Posedla Joyseat 2.0

This gift is so classy and individual that it will take weeks of anticipation: the handmade saddle from the 3D printer is made to customer measurements and is as comfortable as it is super light (approx. 180 grams). On Christmas Eve, you can use the "Smiling Butt Kit" to take an impression of your buttocks and send off all the necessary data. When the days get longer and the cycling season begins, the Joyseat will arrive in time for the first tours - and bring back fond memories of Christmas.

Price: 490 euros / posedla.com

To the Posedla Joyseat 2.0 test on Velomotion

Bike computer: Wahoo Elemnt Ace

The new Wahoo Elemnt Ace is likely to be a huge surprise - after all, it is brand new and, above all, quite large. With a 3,8-inch screen diagonal, the top model is significantly larger than previous Wahoo speedometers, and for the first time it has a touchscreen that makes it easier to use. This makes the Ace ideal for anyone who wants to navigate, and it also has interesting additional functions: an integrated wind sensor provides information about the wind conditions; the large battery ensures up to 30 hours of battery life. And as a little surprise, Wahoo has integrated an electronic bicycle bell. As the saying goes: "The bells never ring sweeter..."

Price: 599 euros / eu.wahoofitness.com

More about the Wahoo Elemnt Ace on Velomotion

Smartwatch: Suunto Vertical

What do you give to adventurers who already have everything - or who have big plans? A good choice is this expedition watch from Suunto. With versatile functionality in terms of map display and navigation, weather and weather forecasts as well as a practically endless battery life, this is a real professional instrument for countless outdoor activities and many sports, and is available in different colors and materials.

Price: 799 euros / suunto.com

To the Suunto Vertical test on Velomotion

Roller trainer: Wahoo Kickr Move Smart Trainer

With this gift, you can go straight from Christmas dinner to the roller: The new Kickr Move Smart from Wahoo makes indoor training even more realistic thanks to the integrated forward-backward movement, which ensures an even more natural riding experience. The Kickr is activated and set up in a flash and then ensures smooth, dynamic pedaling with its large flywheel mass. Training data can be read out via the app and transferred to other apps, and the Kickr is of course also compatible with virtual training worlds. Wahoo-ho-ho!

Price: 1.299 euros / eu.wahoofitness.com

To the Wahoo Kickr Move Smart Trainer test on Velomotion

Wheelset: Zipp 303s

The US manufacturer is one of the pioneers of aerodynamic carbon wheel sets, but for a long time it was in the absolute upper class in terms of price, which also had to do with the rims being manufactured in the USA. Zipp now also has wheel sets manufactured in its own factory in Taiwan - such as the Zipp 303s. At a good 1.200 euros (or significantly less in stores), this is on the one hand a very affordable wheelset, but on the other hand it is also extremely versatile: the large inner width of just under 23 mm is suitable for tubeless racing bike tires from 28 mm wide as well as for gravel tires of all common dimensions. The 45 mm deep rims are aerodynamically optimized, and with a weight of around 1.550 grams, the 303s are quite light.

Price: 1.218 euros / sram.com

