The most popular (E)Bikes 2025: Velomotion is looking for the most exciting bikes for 2025 together with you as part of the reader's choice. We will raffle off a Specialized Turbo Levo among all participants; you can find a detailed description of how to participate further down in the article.

You, dear Velomotion readers, decide in ten categories on the most important bicycle and e-bike innovations for the 2025 season – probably the most honest vote a manufacturer could wish for.

Giving an overview of the most exciting (e)bikes for a whole year, dividing them into categories and covering a wide range of areas of use is no easy task. This year we have decided to thin out the categories a bit so that you can also keep a better overview. Accordingly, you can choose your favorites in a total of ten categories in our reader's choice for this year: from cargo bikes to trekking bikes, children's bikes, fork bikes and racing bikes to mountain bikes with and without motors. Some of the particularly popular categories now contain 20 bikes from which you can choose your favorite. From an editorial perspective, this allows us to better reflect the diversity of the respective genres and meet our own standards.

This year we have a total of 150 bikes from 41 manufacturers – what a selection!

You decide on the most popular (e)bikes in 2024

The final decision is now entirely in your hands. You choose a winner in each category by majority vote and can show the industry what is particularly important to you and which are the most popular (e)bikes of 2025.

But don't worry: you don't have to vote in all ten categories. You can choose in which areas you would like to nominate your favorites before participating.

After participating, you also have the chance to win a Specialized Turbo Levo worth 5.500 euros, which we will raffle off among all participants.

Raffle among all participants in the vote for the most popular (e)bikes 2025

Specialized Turbo Levo It is not for nothing that the Specialized Levo has been one of the most popular and successful e-mountain bikes for years. With its Turbo Full Power 2.2 motor with 90 Nm torque, a 700 Wh battery and 160 or 150 mm suspension travel, you are well equipped for any trail challenge. All information about the Specialized Turbo Levo directly on the official website

Velomotion Readers' Choice: Participate now

The readers' poll on Velomotion runs until January 15, 2025 (23:59 p.m.)

On January 31st we will present the winners as well as the second and third place winners of all categories at Velomotion.

Everyone is cordially invited to participate in order to give Velomotion a strong word with many voices.