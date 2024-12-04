Commencal presents the new Meta Power SX 400

Product news / E-bike: From your favorite DH track to the most technically demanding natural trails, the new Commencal Meta Power SX 400 is THE e-bike for riders who want the same feeling as on their DH bike. The Andorran manufacturer promises: "The first shuttle bike that you can really ride!"

The basic parameters of the new Commencal e-bike can be expressed in just a few words: grip, downhill and air time. The Meta Power SX 400 is clearly focused on downhill performance. The DH bike with built-in shuttle service is designed to appeal to riders who demand support on the climbs and maximum performance on the descents. Commencal has therefore incorporated the experience gained in racing into the development of the Meta Power SX 400. Equipped with the Virtual Contact System VCS, mullet tires and 170 mm suspension travel, not only the best riding performance in challenging terrain is guaranteed, but also comfort when landing.

Commencal Meta Power SX 400: Aluminium is the material of choice

The choice of components, including a 38 mm stanchion suspension fork, reinforced wheels and tires, powerful brakes and SRAM T-Type compatibility, underscores the high standards that Commencal engineers set for the bike. Thru axles with expanders are also used to prevent accidental loosening. The internal cable routing simplifies maintenance and also ensures a clean look. When choosing the frame material, Commencal uses aluminum: "Aluminum is perfect for performance, recyclable and infinitely reusable. This enables us to deliver the highest quality responsibly, ethically and with respect for the people who work with us."

The Bosch Performance SX drive with 55 Nm of torque increases the bike's sportiness and optimizes energy consumption. The peak power is the same as the Performance CX motor, with 50% less friction than its CX counterpart, the lightweight drive offers a very natural pedal feel. The motor protection complies with Bosch's cooling recommendations and ensures optimal performance in all conditions. The Commencal is equipped with an internal Bosch CompactTube 400 Wh battery for minimal volume to optimize weight distribution. The bike is also compatible with the Bosch PowerMore 250.

The Commencal Meta Power SX 400 will be available from December 2024 in two equipment variants for 6.000 and 8.200 euros respectively. The first owner also benefits from a lifetime guarantee against manufacturing defects.

Web: www.commencal.com