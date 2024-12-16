Columbia Wyldwood rain jacket in the test: The outdoor specialist from Portland (Oregon) offers protection against constant rain with the OutDry Extreme technology, in which the membrane forms the outermost layer.

Data on the Columbia Wyldwood Rain Jacket

Fitting Locker robustness 95% Raincover 100% windshield 98% breathability 85% reflectors Ja Sustainability Ja Price 280€

First impression

At first glance, the Columbia Wyldwood is reminiscent of the classic yellow rain jacket we know from our childhood. The outer layer is robust, rubbery, elastic and shines a little in the light. But this impression is deceptive, the Wyldwood jacket has OutDry Extreme technology. In contrast to other rain jackets, the membrane is not on the inside but is connected to the outer layer. This has the advantage that water cannot penetrate the outermost layer of the jacket in the first place. However, this technology also inevitably means that the seams also have to be sealed on the outside. This is why OutDry garments have their characteristic appearance.

On the inside, however, the Columbia Wyldwood is lined with a soft fabric that feels comfortable on the skin. For the perfect fit, the jacket can be adjusted at the hem and collar using a drawstring and at the cuffs using Velcro. The Wyldwood jacket has two chest pockets that also serve as ventilation openings. In detail, the pockets are designed so that the inner lining of the pockets is partly made of mesh material, allowing air to get inside through the pockets. To ensure that the most important items such as keys or a small wallet are not lost, another lockable compartment is integrated into the left pocket. Other features include reflective elements and the option of storing the jacket in its own inside pocket.

With a height of 1,83m and a chest circumference of 97cm, the Columbia Wyldwood fits perfectly in size M. During the test ride, a light insulation jacket could be worn underneath.

Columbia Wyldwood rain jacket in practical test

The Columbia Wyldwood jacket was primarily developed for hiking, but thanks to the extended back section, it also fits perfectly on a bike. Wind doesn't stand a chance with this jacket, which Columbia has achieved thanks to the optimally dimensioned collar, among other things. Although it is not a bike-specific jacket, the hood fits well over the helmet. In our test case, it sat tightly on the POC Tectal helmet and did not flap down. With smaller helmets, however, the hood can also be adjusted using the drawstring. Heat builds up relatively quickly under the jacket, which can be regulated using the ventilation opening. However, the zipper should be opened a little here, as the rapid cooling is comparatively subtle when it is fully opened. To prevent the contents from falling out of the pockets, the zipper is opened from top to bottom, and the pockets are deeper than the opening. Nevertheless, there is a risk, especially when cycling actively, that the contents will fall out. It would have been desirable if the lockable pocket had been larger so that a smartphone could also fit. We weren't surprised that the jacket passed our shower test with flying colors.

WEB: columbiasportswear.de

