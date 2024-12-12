News / E-MTBs: Buyers of the E-MTBs Canyon Spectral:ON CF / CFR and Canyon Torque:ON CF are currently unable to use their bikes due to possible problems with the installed batteries. Canyon contacted the affected customers about this at the beginning of November. There is now more information and a solution is expected for February 2025. We have compiled all the relevant information.

On November 06.11.2024, XNUMX, Canyon informed buyers of the Spectral:ON CF and CFR and Torque:ON CF e-mountain bikes about possible damage to the batteries installed in them. Cracks can form on the plastic housings of the energy storage units, which in turn can lead to short circuits and possible fires.

Anyone who owns one of the affected e-mountain bikes should visit Canyon's micro-site as soon as possible. There you will find a lot of information about what to do next.

We have compiled all the important information here and tried to answer the most pressing questions. We are also in contact with Canyon, the leasing providers and a law firm and will keep the article up to date with the relevant information.

Canyon Battery Problems: General

Which e-bikes or batteries are affected?

E-MTBs are affected by the problem Canyon Spectral:ON CF / CFR and Canyon Torque:ON CF with Shimano drive. These bikes are equipped with batteries with the model numbers BT0001, BT0002, BT0003 and BT0004It doesn't matter whether the Shimano EP8 or the newer EP801 is installed. It also doesn't matter whether the battery has a capacity of 720 Wh or 900 Wh.

Are all batteries defective? How can I tell?

No, not all batteries of the affected series show damage to the housingsCanyon therefore asks all affected customers to carefully Checking the battery and gives on the specially created micro-site appropriate assistance. If you still don't feel confident enough to do this, a Canyon employee can also carry out a remote inspection. An appointment can be made for this.

Battery is damaged: What happens next?

If you find any damage such as cracks on the battery casing during the inspection, the battery must be disposed of. You can either directly at Canyon in Koblenz (after prior agreement) or dispose of it in accordance with local regulations. In most cases, the recycling centers the municipality, which may charge a fee for accepting the battery. If this is the case, the relevant customers can contact Canyon Support.

Battery has no damage: Are those affected allowed to continue driving?

If the battery is not damaged, Canyon asks you to put the battery back into the bike and then not to useThe wheel is essentially out of action. Apparently the danger or risk of cracks in the casing developing unnoticed is too high.

How should those affected proceed?

The situation is a nuisance for everyone involved. Canyon is therefore offering all those affected a financial consolation for the circumstances. To do this, you can register on the corresponding micro-site with your frame number and personal data. You will then receive either a amount of money into his bank account , or shopping voucher for the Canyon webshopThe amount depends on various factors such as the date of purchase and the purchase price, but is 260 - 596 Euro, if you choose the credit to the bank account and 390 - 894 Euro, you should opt for a Canyon voucher instead.

Is a solution to the problem in sight?

There is currently no concrete information on how to solve the problem. Canyon has commented on the micro-site as follows: “We are well on the way until February to find a solution. Further details will follow in mid-January, and we will keep you updated on this page and via email." If you go through the procedure for the financial credit, you can also enter an address for sending a "repair kits" Given the fact that affected customers with defective batteries have already disposed of them, the only solution seems to be a new, improved battery. However, it is doubtful whether this will be available in February. On the other hand, since the first such battery damage are already documented in 2023, Canyon may already be working on a solution behind the scenes. It would then be conceivable that replacement batteries would be available as early as the beginning of 2025.

Canyon battery problems: Leasing

The situation is even more unclear for those affected Canyon customers who have leased their e-bike through their employer. We have therefore Inquiries to the relevant leasing providers As soon as we have received one or more responses, we will add them to the article. Currently (12.12.2024, 15:00 p.m.) None of the providers has yet commented to us. We would like to clarify the following issues, among others:

Is there a right to replacement wheels for the period of failure?

No answer yet.

How is insurance coverage regulated in such cases?

No answer yet.

Is it possible to suspend leasing payments?

No answer yet.

Is there a right to compensation?

No answer yet.

Is there an option to reverse leasing contracts?

No answer yet.

Canyon battery problems: Legal issues

Even beyond the issues mentioned, some legal issues For this reason, we are in contact with a renowned law firmin order to provide timely, well-founded answers to any questions. We will also add these to this article as soon as possible.