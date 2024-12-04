News. Campagnolo will be a prominent player in the World Tour again from January 2025. The traditional Italian company, known for its high-precision bicycle components, has signed a four-year partnership with the French team Cofidis. This cooperation marks a significant return of Campagnolo to the big stage of professional cycling.

The collaboration includes the complete equipment of the LOOK Cycle bikes of the men's and women's teams. After extensive tests and analyses, Cofidis opted for Campagnolo components, which were configured in close cooperation with the team's technicians and the bike manufacturer LOOK.

Innovations for everyday racing

The equipment of the LOOK bikes reflects the high demands of professional cycling.

Super Record Wireless groupset: The electronic gearshift is characterized by precise gear changes, powerful braking performance and individually customizable settings. The MyCampy 3.0 app further supports drivers by enabling seamless integration of settings and data management.

Bora ULTRA WTO wheels: These high-performance wheels offer maximum stiffness thanks to the G3 lacing. They minimize energy loss and allow athletes to bring their full performance to the track. Depending on the race conditions, riders can choose between different profile heights and tubeless tires to maximize aerodynamic efficiency and stability.

time trial specifications: The Bora ULTRA WTO TT disc wheel, with a weight of only 930 grams and CULT bearings, offers ideal conditions for time trial races.

Campagnolo: A brand with tradition and vision

With a 90-year history, 43 Tour de France victories and over 1.600 international patents, Campagnolo stands for innovation and quality in top-level cycling. The return to the World Tour underlines the brand's commitment to setting standards through continuous research and product development.

The partnership between Campagnolo and Cofidis combines tradition and technological excellence to set new standards in the 2025 World Tour. Both sides benefit from a collaboration focused on precision, performance and innovation, ensuring that Campagnolo remains a key player in professional cycling.

WEB: campagnolo.com