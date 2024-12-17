Test BH GravelX R 6.5: In the current version, the Basque carbon gravel bike has become even more attractive. In addition to the racing bike orientation, there are high-quality components and an interesting price-performance-weight ratio.

The manufacturer from Eibar in the Basque Country can look back on over 100 years of bicycle production and has been on the market for years with attractive gravel bikes. These have always had a sporty cut, which also fits well with the character of the provider. However, the Basques seem to want to avoid the trend towards diversification of the gravel segment. Where many other providers offer two to three different models for different areas of use, BH only offers the following two options: GravelX R, as shown here, or GravelX AT with softtail rear triangle, which is supposed to provide a little more comfort. In contrast to the R, the AT has a storage compartment in the down tube (with a flap that opens downwards); apart from that, both models are identical, including in terms of geometry. And this is something special: the seat geometry is so sporty that the gravel frame is also used on the brand's cyclocross bike; with a short head tube and long top tube, you sit stretched out and with a significant elevation on the BH GravelX R.

The aluminum gravel bike that the Basques offer in the lower price segment is a few millimeters more aggressive, even though it is shown in bikepacking trim on the manufacturer's website. This model can also only be ridden with 42 mm wide tires, whereas the GravelX can accommodate 45 mm tires.

BH GravelX R 6.5: Changes in detail

Compared to its direct predecessor, the GravelX has only changed in terms of equipment details: the cable routing on the cockpit is now more elegant, which also means that the stem can no longer be positioned quite as far down. However, you can still enjoy the various good properties of the carbon frame. For example, the axle threads that are closed on the outside and the carbon post with a D-shaped cross-section and integrated clamp are pleasing, as is the aerodynamic appearance of the frame, which fits well with the geometry and the "Gravel Race" character of the BH.

And the handling characteristics also live up to the looks. First of all, the sporty seating position is appealing, although on the test bike this is mitigated by various spacers. The GravelX also has strong propulsion and is easy to accelerate, which is also thanks to its relatively low weight of just under nine kilos. With a 71,5° steering angle and rather short chainstays, the BH is also quite handy without sacrificing smoothness.

Comfortable even without a “softtail”

Even without the flexible rear triangle of its sister model, the GravelX AT, the bike is actually quite comfortable - at least at the rear; the fork feels rather stiff. The D-shaped carbon seat post has a lot to offer in terms of vibration dampening; for most people, the "unsprung" version should be sufficient. There is no difference in price between the two models.

Anyone who sets off on the GravelX and covers a few kilometers of asphalt will soon wonder how the BH would feel with 30 or 35 racing tires. Because the Graveller feels so close to the road bike that it could easily replace the racing bike. A closely spaced 11-34 twelve-speed cassette is mounted, combined with the 46-30 double crank of the Shimano GRX RX610. This makes the overall gear ratio a little shorter than a racing bike, but that is rather practical when going up steep hills. The comparatively narrow handlebars with moderate "flare" also give it a racing bike feel; the Prologo handlebar tape with the eye-catching rubber studs is quite grippy.

Narrow handlebar and road bike wheelset

The Vision wheelset on the BH is also more of a racing bike than a gravel bike with a 21 mm rim width. The rims harmonize very well with the tubeless Pirelli tires in 40 mm width; at around 1.600 grams (or just under 3,3 kilos ready to ride), the wheels are relatively light. The Pirelli Cinturato Gravel RC roll quite well on asphalt; they are in their element as soon as it gets muddy and slippery - then they provide a lot of safety through grip and cornering.

The electronic GRX Di2 is a lot of fun. Lightning-fast, precise gear changes are its specialty, and the function of the front derailleur is particularly impressive. The ergonomics of the handles are also top-notch, although it is a little easier to grip the "handle hump" on the Di2 shifters of the Shimano road bike groups.

You have to look very closely to find something that isn't entirely convincing about the BH: The mounting options on the down tube don't seem to be entirely successful. The lower two screws are intended for a small luggage box; some (but not all) bottle holders can also be mounted here. But then there is no room for a holder on the seat tube. The actual bottle holder position on the down tube is oriented quite far up. With the BH, you should consider moving the lower screws far enough up to allow a middle bottle holder position to be used.

Apart from that, the BH GravelX R 6.5 is completely convincing - also in terms of price. As the top model in the Basque range, it costs 4.999 euros, which is really impressive considering the high-quality equipment. If you are happy with the mechanical Shimano GRX and aluminum wheels, you can get the R 1.500 for 5.5 euros less, and BH also offers two one-by versions. However, anyone who wants a gravel bike and racing bike in one should opt for the top model.

www.bhbikes.com