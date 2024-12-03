Award-winning Flyer e-bikes: The e-bike pioneer from Switzerland started with touring bikes and now has a wide range of models - from urban bikes to enduro fullys. In the 2024 model year alone, five Flyer e-bikes proved with their awards that the brand can offer very good e-bikes for all buyers in all areas.

The history of the Flyer brand - undisputedly one of the pioneers and specializing in electric bikes from the very beginning - reflects in many ways the history of the e-bike itself. At the beginning was the topic of everyday mobility: a bicycle with an auxiliary motor, designed for the commute to work or other daily journeys. This also determined the image of the products: e-bikes were considered sober and not particularly sporty, and were often laughed at by bicycle purists in the early years. A lot had to happen before they became really "sexy": snappier designs appealed to a younger audience that wanted an alternative to the car (and the normal bicycle); with the first e-MTBs, the additional drive opened up new perspectives for the entire industry and revolutionized mountain biking. Today, e-bikes are ubiquitous, and there is a motorized counterpart to almost every type of bicycle - including the excellent Flyer e-bike.

Award-winning Flyer E-Bikes: Trendsetters from Switzerland

And Flyer? Since its beginnings in the mid-1990s, the Swiss manufacturer has set many trends and followed many others, with the special features of the local terrain with its many climbs and Swiss cycling culture playing a formative role from the very beginning. This DNA has given rise to models that are both sporty and suitable for everyday use, with many of them combining both sides. What the brand is capable of has not escaped the attention of experts, and a number of Flyer bikes have been awarded test seals and other awards. The following selection of such bikes is an example of what the pioneer from the Alpine country currently has to offer.

Flyer Upstreet SL 3.63: Superlight city bike with two gears

The reduced sports bike from the Swiss e-bike pioneers offers system integration in its purest form. Flyer has designed the Upstreet SL around two core components: the light, lively Bosch SX motor and the innovative classified gearbox with two gears. The latter was actually developed to make the front derailleur superfluous on racing bikes; on the powerful e-bike, there is a fast gear for flat terrain and a gear with a ratio of 1:0,7 for starting and climbing. On the sporty city bike, the gearbox shows its strengths through its compact design, low weight and low maintenance in conjunction with a toothed belt. If you know how to use the driving modes well, the two gears are ideal; only a certain degree of elasticity in the cadence is necessary. Then the 18 kg Swiss bike is good for a lot of riding fun; at the same time, with full equipment including bright lighting, it is very suitable for everyday use. Exclusive components such as the handlebar-stem combination made of lightweight carbon are worth seeing; the complete integration of the brake lines ensures an elegant look. The 400 Wh battery can be removed and the range can be significantly increased using a range extender. It's no wonder that the Flyer Upstreet SL 3.63 received a "very good" rating plus a recommendation from ElektroRad magazine.

Flyer Goroc TR:X 8.63: Strong SUV bike with many awards

Award-winning Flyer e-bikes: With high-tech components and mountain bike genes, the Goroc TR:X stands out from the crowd. 130 mm of suspension travel, plus the innovative motor-gear unit from Pinion, give this bike an extraordinary look and maximum functionality, with both groups of trees working together: The elimination of the rear derailleur and sprocket cassette reduces the weight of the rear swing arm, which makes the suspension more sensitive; at the same time, the pivot point of the rear triangle can be optimally positioned and eliminates negative drive influences regardless of the gear engaged. The twelve gears of the transmission are evenly graduated and cover an extremely wide gear range; the high motor torque ensures strong support regardless of the cadence. The integrated 700 Wh battery can be supplemented with an enormous range extender, resulting in a total capacity of more than 1.200 Wh. The drive system also includes the FIT components such as the keypad with a small joystick and the option of using the smartphone as a display with numerous additional functions. This includes turn-by-turn navigation, which is particularly appealing to users who want to use the Goroc as a touring bike. With the grippy Schwalbe Johnny Watts, Flyer specifies a dedicated all-round tire for asphalt and natural routes, setting the Goroc somewhat apart from the E-MTB. Together with the complete equipment including bright lighting and the slightly cranked handlebars, the bike is the ideal touring all-rounder, which is also reflected in the jury's verdict at the "Design & Innovation Award 2024": "Trekking has never been so sexy." ElektroRad magazine sees it similarly and gives the Flyer Goroc TR:X 8.63: the test grade "very good", and FOCUS magazine also gives the Goroc a straight A in its 2023/24 E-Bike test.

To the test of the Flyer Goroc TR:X 8.63 on velomotion.de

To the test of the Flyer Goroc TR:X 8.63 on focus-mobility.de

Flyer Upstreet SL 3.10: Urban lightweight with lots of functionality

The innovative Swiss e-bike brand is taking advantage of the opportunity that the new Bosch SX motor offers the urban segment and is designing a super-light, yet very reasonably priced all-round model. The Upstreet SL weighs just 18 kilos, which is up to ten kilos less than conventional e-trekking bikes. You don't have to give up much for that: Sure, the Flyer is unsprung, but otherwise it has everything you need for everyday use. Fast commuters who want to ride faster than 25 km/h will love the lively, almost resistance-free motor; purists will love the carbon cockpit with fully integrated cables. There is also useful technology such as the wide-ranging nine-speed gearshift and the option to remove the battery for charging. The fast gravel tires with beautiful tanwall sidewalls give you a cycling feel.

Some of these characteristics also caught the attention of the jury of the Eurobike Award 2023 and prompted them to award the bike with its “timelessly elegant aesthetics” the coveted prize of the major bicycle trade fair.

To test the flyer Upstreet SL 3.10 on focus-mobility.de

Flyer Uproc EVO:X 8.70: Lots of suspension travel for difficult routes

Excellent Flyer E-Bikes: Flyer describes its off-road model as an "uncompromising E-Enduro" - and we can only agree. This bike is tailored to the most demanding terrain in every detail, starting with the chassis: 170/165 mm suspension travel (front/rear) absorbs all the stresses that jumps and blocked trails have to offer; 29-inch front wheel and 27,5-inch rear wheel ensure a balanced ratio of straight-line stability, traction and maneuverability. A four-link rear triangle ensures high drive neutrality.

When it comes to the drive, things are clear: with the current Bosch CX, the Uproc is motorized with high torque and sensitivity. Thanks to the eMTB mode with a support range of 140 to 340%, the power is delivered in a very well-dosed and harmonious manner; sudden power peaks that are detrimental to traction can be avoided. Last but not least, the drive characteristics can be set individually. With the system controller in the top tube and the mini remote on the handlebars, the controls are minimalistic; when touring, the smartphone can also be used as a display.

A twelve-speed derailleur and four-piston brake system round off the enduro bike; there are also slots for the "MonkeyLink" lights, which are available as accessories and are powered by the 750 watt-hour drive battery. This means that an epic trail tour can even last into the night. All of this completely convinced the specialist editors of the FOCUS magazine - they gave the carbon bike a grade of 1,3 or "very good".

To test the Uproc EVO:X 8.70 on focus-mobility.de

Flyer Uproc SL:X: Handy trail fully with minimal weight

Excellent Flyer e-bikes: The Bosch SX motor can now be found on numerous e-gravel and e-urban bikes, but Flyer shows with the Uproc SL:X what it was actually made for. With a stretched seating position and medium suspension travel (130/130 mm), the super-light trail and touring fully corresponds to the ideal of a sporty e-mountain bike that combines lively support with a natural riding feel and can even be ridden without any motor power.

Flyer installs the drive in a carbon frame with a single-pivot rear frame, whose special flex zones improve the suspension characteristics. The 400 Wh battery is permanently installed; with the additional PowerMore battery with 250 Wh, the low-consumption motor achieves competitive ranges. The drive is operated via a system controller in the top tube and a mini remote on the handlebars, whereby various connectivity functions can be used with the smartphone. Even the cheapest model variant is equipped with a twelve-speed derailleur and four-piston brake system; the top version has electronic wireless gear shifting and the range extender is also included. None of the four models have a retractable seat post.

The Flyer Uproc SL:X weighs between 18 and 20 kilos depending on the equipment, which makes the E-Fully extremely handy and agile. This was also shown by the practical test by Velomotion, which ultimately received a grade of "very good".

To the test of the Flyer Uproc SL:X on velomotion.de

WEB: flyer-bikes.com