Apura Explore rain jacket in the test: We live bike fashion! That is the credo of the Apura brand, which is part of the ZEG family. The functional and stylish Explore rain jacket also impresses with a good price/performance ratio.

Data on the Apura Explore Rain Jacket

Fitting Locker robustness 83% Raincover 87% windshield 95% breathability 85% reflectors Ja Sustainability Ja Price 99,95€

First impression

The Apura Explore is made of a soft fabric that is slightly elastic, but the material is also a bit thicker, which gives you the confidence that you are holding a more robust jacket in your hands. The jacket is well made and of high quality, especially the sealed seams are accurately taped. This is often not the case with cheaper jackets and leaks occur. To prevent it from getting too hot under the jacket, Apura has equipped the Explore with a breast pocket with a mesh insert, so the pocket can also be used as a ventilation opening. There are also two small ventilation openings under each arm. We really liked the idea of ​​the pocket in the lower back area, where you can easily store your wallet and smartphone. The cut of the jacket is sporty and loose and can also be worn in everyday life. The hem has a slightly extended back section and is adjustable with a hidden drawstring. The arms have elastic cuffs and are cut a bit looser, which ensures sufficient freedom of movement on the bike.

The extended collar also has elastic cuffs and covers the neck very well. Unfortunately, the hood is only partially suitable for large helmets. You can pull it over the helmet, but the collar then unfortunately moves up and protrudes too far into the face. If the hood is not needed, it can be rolled up and fixed in place. However, we liked the fact that Apura has discreetly equipped the jacket with reflectors.

With a height of 1,83m and a chest circumference of 97cm, the jacket fits perfectly in size M. During the test ride, a midlayer with a medium insulation layer could be worn underneath.

Apura Explore rain jacket in practical test

We really liked the jacket on tour. The Explore fits well and doesn't restrict movement. The sealed zippers are smooth and can be easily opened with one hand while riding. We particularly liked the pocket on the back, which is ideal for storing your smartphone, on the short after-work ride. Although the back pocket has less storage space than two side pockets, the position on the back is much more comfortable and less annoying. The chest pocket with ventilation concept, on the other hand, should be used with caution, because if it is opened while riding, care must be taken that nothing falls out. Bars or tissues should be stored here. In terms of wind and rain protection, the jacket meets our expectations, it protected us very well from icy winds, even in the neck area, and we didn't notice any water getting in during our shower test. However, there are some drawbacks when it comes to storing the jacket. Even though the jacket can be folded up to a small size, it would have been desirable if it could be stored in its integrated back pocket.

WEB: apura.eu

