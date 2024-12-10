45NRTH Naughtvind Jacket in Test: The Minnesota brand 45NRTH is very familiar with icy winters, we tested their Naughtvind jacket, which was specially developed for winter.

Data on the 45NRTH Naughtvind Jacket

Fitting Locker robustness 93% Raincover 70% windshield 90% breathability 87% reflectors Ja Sustainability Ja Price 279€

First impression

First of all, a short statement as to why a softshell jacket appears in our rain jacket test series: When it gets cold and changeable, many outdoor sports enthusiasts buy a rain jacket, even though they never go outside when rain is expected. Real rain jackets are basically hardshell jackets, which are comparatively less comfortable to wear. So why not go for a comfortable softshell jacket that can also withstand short rain showers?

The keyword "comfortable" is a perfect fit for the 45NRTH Naughtvind jacket. This jacket is pleasantly soft and wears almost like a sweater. To ensure this pleasant and non-constricting comfort, 45NRTH has deliberately divided the jacket into different zones made of different materials. For example, the sides are highly elastic and the upper back area is covered with a thin fleece layer. Despite this complex patchwork construction, 45NRTH has managed to finish the jacket cleanly and create a harmonious appearance, and the materials chosen also make a high-quality impression. The Naughtvind jacket offers sufficient storage space. On the front there are two side pockets and a horizontal breast pocket, which have smooth zippers. There are also two open pockets on the back in which you can store drinking bottles, for example. There is another lockable pocket in between. To ensure that it doesn't get too warm under the jacket, 45NRTH has built in breathable zones, some of which can be controlled. This allows warm air to escape through the open pockets or the two additional ventilation openings at kidney level. To ensure the jacket fits perfectly, the hem can be adjusted using a drawstring and the cuffs can be adjusted using Velcro. Thanks to the reflective elements on the back, front and arms, you are also more visible in traffic.

With a height of 1,83m and a chest circumference of 97cm, the jacket fits perfectly in size M. During the test ride, a light mid-layer could be worn underneath. However, there would also have been room for a thicker insulation layer.

45NRTH Naughtvind jacket in practical test

Compared to the hardshell rain jackets, the Naughtvind jacket already has a light insulation layer. For temperatures up to 8°C, the jacket can be worn with a light base layer at medium intensity without any problems. At temperatures below this, another layer must be added to this jacket. On our XC test tour with medium to high intensity, it was 4°C and we added a thin fleece as a midlayer in addition to a base layer. On the tour, the jacket did a great job in terms of breathability and freedom of movement. During strenuous climbing sections, opening the zips noticeably reduced the heat build-up and at medium intensity, there was a pleasant climate under the jacket. The wind also only had a chance to penetrate through the open pockets. However, an extended collar would have been desirable in terms of wind protection, as it is relatively short for a pure winter jacket. There is no need for an asymmetrical zip to prevent shivering on the chin. We also subjected the water-repellent softshell jacket to our intensive shower test; due to the different construction, there were areas where water could penetrate. But in principle the jacket can also withstand light showers on a short tour.

