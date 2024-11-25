Ziener Naron rain jacket in the test: The traditional brand from Oberammergau has got the flow. The Naron rain jacket not only protects against the elements, thanks to the Airflow System it also offers optimal ventilation.

Data on the Ziener Naron rain jacket

Fitting Locker robustness 82% Raincover 87% windshield 95% breathability 90% reflectors Ja Sustainability Ja Price 169,99€

First impression

The little black dress among rain jackets, at first glance the Ziener Naron rain jacket gives the impression of holding a jacket for all occasions. The jacket in classic black is made of a pleasantly soft and elastic polyester fabric with the in-house Aquashield membrane, which withstands a water column of 15.000mm. With its loose fit, it offers sufficient freedom of movement and cuts a fine figure not only on the bike. The jacket has two side pockets with zips, a hem with a hidden drawstring and elastic cuffs on the arms and hood. The absolute highlight of the Naron jacket is the Airflow System, which can ensure proper air circulation under the jacket. This makes it an ideal companion for warmer days, even if the weather doesn't want to play along. In detail, the Airflow System consists of a front opening that can be opened using a 2-way zip and six small openings that are distributed across the back. To ensure that the jacket does not disappear completely in the darkness, Ziener has equipped the Naron with reflective elements, such as a large silver stripe on the back and a reflective logo on the front. The arm and hood cuffs also have reflective elements.

For a height of 1,83m and a chest circumference of 97cm, size 50 fits well. If you prefer a sportier fit, you should go for a size smaller. During the test ride, a midlayer with a medium insulation layer could be worn underneath.

Ziener Naron Men rain jacket in practical test

When preparing for the test ride, the question arose: should I ride with or without a backpack? One thing is clear: if I have a backpack on my back, the ventilation openings on the back cannot work optimally. In the end, I used a narrow 10l backpack that did not completely cover the openings. After it got too warm under the jacket on the test ride, I was able to cool it down by opening the front slit. The 2-way zip allows the air to be easily regulated. Due to the waterproof seal of the zips, they are a little stiff, but with a bit of effort, the ventilation opening can be opened or closed to the desired position with one hand.

For rough and windy days, the Ziener Naron rain jacket has a raised collar that adequately protects the neck area. The hood is generally helmet-compatible, but it is more designed for less bulky helmets. With our test helmet with lower back protection, the collar was also raised. The Naron jacket won't leave you standing in the rain either; in our shower test, we couldn't detect any water penetrating it, and the openings on the back are also protected from water coming from above.

WEB: ziener.com

