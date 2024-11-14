Raffle: The Bosch PowerMore 250 Range Extender is an additional battery for Bosch e-bikes that provides 250 watt hours of extra capacity in a compact format. We are giving away one of the practical range extenders to all participants.

The Bosch PowerMore 250 Range Extender was introduced over a year ago together with the lightweight SX drive. The practical additional battery is now probably one of the most universal and practical components in the Smart System. Whether on sporty e-mountain bikes or long-distance touring bikes - the pocket-sized range extender with 250 Wh is very popular.

Technically, the Bosch PowerMore 250 is compatible with all e-bikes in the Bosch Smart System - regardless of the motor or standard battery installed. In the system, it is recognized as a fully functional second battery and is seen in a dual battery system with the main battery. If you want, you can even use the PowerMore 250 as a standalone battery; however, depending on the motor, there may be a slight loss of performance.

You can find more information about the Bosch PowerMore 250 in our detailed test:

Bosch PowerMore 250 range extender in the test: Increased range for special cases E-bike drives / test: Together with the lightweight Bosch Performance SX motor and the CompactTube 400 battery, Bosch also presented the PowerMore 250 range extender last summer. The test shows that Bosch does a lot of things right with the first additional battery, but it may not be suitable for everyone - if only because of [...]

The round 1,6 kg The lightweight additional battery is clicked onto the holding plate on the bottle holder (included in the scope of delivery) and then connected to the charging port with a cable. It is extremely easy to use and can be attached in just a few seconds. Practical: The scope of delivery also includes a bottle holder that can be clicked onto the holding plate instead of the range extender. This means you can switch between the drinking bottle and the range extender in a flash - without the need for tools.

The system usually discharges both batteries in parallel. If they have very different charge levels, the fuller battery is discharged first. The individual charge level can be read either on the display (Purion 200/400, Kiox 300/500) or directly on the Bosch PowerMore 250 via five integrated LEDs.

Win a new Bosch PowerMore 250 Range Extender now

We are giving away a Bosch PowerMore 250 Range Extender worth 469 euros. All you have to do is answer the question below.

Legal Bosch PowerMore 250 Raffle:

Your email address will only be saved until the end of the raffle and then deleted - unless you sign up for the newsletter. But even in this case, no personal data will be saved. Email addresses or other data will not be passed on to third parties (except to Bosch).

Consent to the newsletter can be revoked at any time. Bosch may only use your address for their newsletter and information about their products and will not pass it on to third parties. Participation in the prize draw is not dependent on your consent to the newsletter. You will receive an email to verify your email address.

The winner will be notified by us via e-mail and must reply within ten days whether the prize will be accepted. Otherwise, an alternate winner will be drawn. Anyone aged 18 and over may participate. Members of the editorial team and their relatives are excluded from participation. For technical reasons, delivery can only be made to an address within Germany or Austria. In the case of a necessary export from the EU, the winner has to declare the product himself.

Click here to go to our data protection page with all information about data protection in raffles

If you have any questions, just send us an email [email protected]

Deadline for participation: November 24, 2024

WEB: bosch-ebike.com