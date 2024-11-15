Vaude Moab rain jacket in the test: It's no longer a secret that environmental protection and sustainability are at the top of the priority list for the Tettnangers from Lake Constance. The Moab rain jacket not only offers well thought-out features, it is also made of recycled PET and is coated with environmentally friendly materials.

Data on the Vaude Moab

Fitting Locker robustness 85% Raincover 95% windshield 97% breathability 85% reflectors Ja Sustainability Ja Price 190,00€

First impression

The outer layer of the 2,5 layer rain jacket from Vaude feels pleasantly soft and at the same time inspires confidence that it is robust enough for wild trail rides or to survive falls or contact with rocks unscathed. The inside of the jacket is coated with polyurethane, this layer ensures the jacket is waterproof and feels rubbery. The seams are also all sealed, and it is worth mentioning that the jacket is very cleanly made and the materials chosen also leave a high-quality impression. The fit is loose, so that an insulation layer or protectors can easily fit under the jacket. As expected, the back section is sufficiently extended and the arms are also shaped specifically for bikers.

With a mix of elastic cuffs and Velcro, the cuffs can also be adjusted accordingly so that a transition can be created in or over the gloves. A great feature is the option of rolling up the attached hood and securing it with a tab. The ventilation openings under the arms also make perfect sense and are very well placed. There is enough space for items such as bars, keys or a smartphone in the two lockable pockets. Important for street use, the jacket is equipped with reflective elements on the back.

With a height of 1,83m and a chest circumference of 97cm, EU size M fits perfectly.

Moab rain jacket in practical test

The jacket is very comfortable to wear and covers the back well, even when you are cycling. Cool wind has no chance of getting in with this jacket, and thanks to the raised neckline with elastic waistband, you can basically do without a scarf. Depending on the intensity, it can quickly get warm and damp inside, but this can be quickly counteracted with the ventilation openings under the arms. The zippers are also smooth and can be opened and closed effortlessly while riding, even with gloves on.

We have to deduct points for the hood. It sits perfectly on the head without a helmet, but with a helmet the entire neck rises and the jacket has to be opened in this area. In addition to our shower test, we were also surprised by rain during our test ride, and the Vaude Moab jacket passed both tests. We noticed that the water initially beads off the outer material and over a longer period the material slowly soaks up water, but that's it with the Ceplex Active membrane underneath, which can withstand a water column of 10.000mm. We only noticed a slight penetration of moisture at the front zipper.



WEB: Vaude.com