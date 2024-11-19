The new uvex stride visor MIPS

Product news: To convince commuters of the advantages and everyday suitability of a helmet, uvex is presenting the latest generation of commuter helmets with the uvex stride visor family. These are not only characterized by a clean look, but also have an adjustable visor. The highlight of the new collection is the uvex stride visor MIPS with innovative all-round protection.

The uvex stride visor MIPS is the visor helmet highlight of the new uvex bike collection 2024/25. The robust, shock-absorbing hard shell is designed to prove itself in daily use and provide effective protection in the event of a fall. In addition, the MIPS system reduces rotational forces that can act on the head in accidents involving an oblique impact. For a perfect fit, the commuter helmet has an intuitive height and width adjustment. 16 ventilation openings, with an insect net on the front, promise a high level of comfort. As uvex states, the functional helmet padding is made of 100 percent recycled polyester. The adjustable, scratch-resistant visor of protection level 1 is equipped with a light silver mirror and protects against wind and weather. A clear and a tinted visor can be individually retrofitted. A rain cover can also be attached to the top of the visor if required.

The optionally available Hiplok Z LOK cable tie lock, the ideal immobilizer for short stops, is always within reach and disappears completely into the integrated bicycle lock holder under the ABS outer shell. In addition to reflective straps and logo applications, the integrated plug-in LED at the back of the head, which is equipped with two light modes, ensures additional visibility in traffic. The uvex stride visor MIPS is available in three sizes and three colors: anthracite matt, digital lime matt and sage green matt for 169,95 euros. Those who do not want MIPS technology can use the uvex stride visor. This is also available in three sizes in the colors black matt, white matt and stone blue matt. The price of the MIPS-free version is 139,95 euros.

Web: www.uvex-sports.com