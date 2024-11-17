Topeak Gearpack frame bag in test

Test frame bag: The Topeak Gearpack frame bag puts an end to the mess of emergency equipment. Clear organization is ensured not only by the division into three areas, but also by the labeling of the individual positions. We took a closer look at the compact frame bag and strapped it to the bikes for a test.

Structure of the Topeak Gearpack frame bag

Frame bags for bicycles are available in countless sizes and designs. But almost all of them have one thing in common: the emergency equipment transported in them tumbles back and forth more or less neatly inside the bag while you ride. With the Topeak Gearpack frame bag, there is no more mess. The bag is divided into three easily accessible folding compartments. The equipment is held in place by attached rubber loops. The labeling of the individual positions ensures additional order. Since no tools are included in the delivery, the bag can be filled individually. The bag is of course optimized for Topeak products. We therefore recommend Power Lever, TubiCartridge MT, Mini P20 Multitool, Micro AirBooster and CO2 cartridges from our own company - as well as a spare tube up to 29" x 2.4".

The bag itself is made of water-repellent material and is attached to the frame without tools using the two PU straps provided. Due to the dimensions of around 15 x 11 x 9 cm, the down tube is particularly suitable for quick and easy installation. The length of the straps of around 32 cm is suitable for tube diameters of 35 to 90 mm. What is not a problem with bio bikes and light e-MTBs turns out to be a nuisance with modern high-capacity e-bikes with large batteries - the straps are too short. In this case, the top tube of the e-bike has to do the job. A protective film should also be applied before installation. Topeak specifically points out that the surface of the bicycle frame can become dull or scratched in the contact areas.

organizational talent with weaknesses

Unfortunately, applying a protective film is really necessary. On rough trails, the Topeak Gearpack frame bag does not stay in its intended position despite the straps being pulled very tightly. We would have liked to see soft rubber padding on the contact surface of the bag facing the frame. After "assembly", the bag can remain on the frame to access the equipment. It is noticeable that the Topeak Gearpack does not have a zipper. After closing the three compartments, a cover protects the interior from rain, dust and mud - at least to a certain extent, as this solution unfortunately does not provide 100% protection. In terms of organization, however, the bag is unbeatable. The tools sit in their position without wobbling or rattling and are therefore immediately available when needed.

In the test, we used the equipment recommended by Topeak. The weight of the bag is 121 grams when empty, plus almost 500 grams for the complete emergency equipment. Like the bag itself, the Topeak tools are also impressive in terms of quality. The TubiCartridge MT25 and the Mini P20 Multitool are particularly noteworthy. The TubiCartridge MT25 is a practical TL repair kit in the size and shape of a 25 g CO2 cartridge. This tool includes a 2-in-1 reamer / plug inserter and five plugs (3,5 mm x 5 cm). The Mini P20 Multitool also offers several functions in a very small space. A total of 20 tools are available here, including a chain riveter, an Allen key set up to 8 mm and two Torx keys (T10 / T25).