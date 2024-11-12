Test Giant Revolt Advanced 0: In the 2025 version, the carbon gravel bike comes with new equipment details and small but fine improvements. In addition, there is a solid Shimano completion and, as an equipment highlight, the super-light wheelset.

The world's largest bicycle manufacturer calls gravel "Revolt". The series has been on the market for a few years and comes - whether aluminum or carbon frame - with the manufacturer's typical look with a sloping top tube, also known as "sloping". Just as a reminder: In 1997, Giant introduced the TCR, the first racing bike with this frame shape, which has since been adopted by pretty much all suppliers. One advantage of the concept was that Giant only had three frame sizes, instead of offering frames in 1 cm increments.

gravel bike with aero shapes

This has now been changed - the current TCR is available in five sizes, as is the Giant Revolt Advanced 0. And while the lightweight racing machine has a conventionally shaped rear triangle, the gravel bike has low-set rear stays à la aero racing bike. Compared to its predecessor, which Velomotion introduced two years ago, the 2025 Revolt has been further aerodynamically optimized: cables and lines now run under the stem into the head tube instead of disappearing into the frame on the side of the down tube. This is of course more elegant; at the same time, the current Revolt no longer looks quite as slim as its predecessor in some places. But this is due to further improvements: the rear wheel mount now has an optimized stop that makes it easy to mount the wheel. The dropouts are still rotatable, which means the rear triangle length can be varied. In the long position, tires up to 53 mm wide can be mounted; in the shorter position (which can still easily accommodate 45 mm tires), handling is slightly better.

A feature of the new Giant Revolt Advanced 0 is the larger down tube, which has a storage compartment under the bottle holder. This isn't new, but it's practical - especially when it's made solidly like here: the frame is lined on the inside with soft anti-rattle foam, and a fabric bag is also included. Inside: two tire levers and a metal adapter for mounting a luggage rack. There's now a sturdy plastic impact protector under the down tube, where previously there was only a protective film.

Proven geometry with agile handling

Giant has remained true to a frame geometry that combines great maneuverability with a rather compact seating position. At 72°, the steering angle of the medium-sized frame is quite steep for a gravel bike, which makes the Revolt feel very lively. On difficult routes, it can be easily maneuvered around obstacles; at high speeds, it feels stable and controllable at all times.

Anyone who likes to ride a gravel bike in a sporty manner might be bothered by the rather large "stack" that raises the handlebars. The test bike comes with various spacers, but these are quite easy to remove. If you don't want to saw off the head tube, you can put round spacers on top of the stem. A longer stem can also be mounted without any problem - Giant offers the model mounted on the bike in lengths of up to 120 mm. The rather thin handlebars are not so comfortable and could do with a stronger tape. On the other hand, they are slightly angled towards the rider, which seems ergonomically sensible.

Despite the compact seating position, the Giant Revolt Advanced 0 is good for a sporty riding style. The stiff frame ensures full power transmission, and thanks to a relatively low weight of under nine kilos, the bike appears dynamic and powerful. This is also thanks to the really light wheelset: at 1.320 grams for the front wheel and 1.960 grams for the rear wheel (including tires, cassette and brake discs), it is one of the lightest gravel bikes Velomotion has found in recent years. Giant already delivers the bike tubeless, which contributes to the low weight - so you are immediately ready for demanding routes on which the in-house tires prove themselves well. Only in very wet conditions might you wish for a tire with a stronger profile.

Top completed with GRX RX820

Many gravel fans will be more than happy with the complete package: The Shimano GRX RX820 with 2x12 gears works perfectly in every situation and should be particularly suitable for those who also gravel in racing bike mode. Pure off-roaders, meanwhile, might prefer the 1x12 version, which is easier and quicker to use when there is a rapid succession of climbs and descents.

The Giant Revolt Advanced 0 derives its high level of comfort primarily from the D-shaped carbon post that tapers narrowly at the top. This could also be replaced with a conventional round post, or with a dropper post, as the manufacturer uses on various models. The model range in general: It currently includes 18 variants, including bikes based on the old Revolt Advanced and an aluminum frame. There are also frame sets for self-assembly - the new one with integrated cables and secret compartment and the older version without either. Both variants have the typical mounting options of current all-round gravel bikes.

Finally, the Giant Revolt Advanced 0 features a fresh paint job with a classy metallic effect that stands out from the mass of black, grey and earth-coloured bikes. Buying from the world's largest bike manufacturer also makes sense from a visual point of view.

