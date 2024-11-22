Tern supports the population in Ukraine

Spectrum: To help the population affected by the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Tern and its partners are donating a total of 60 cargo bikes. The Tern Short Haul cargo bikes are now being used in cities such as Chernihiv and Oleksandrija and are an indispensable tool for those working to rebuild and maintain daily life under difficult conditions.

The rugged Tern Short Haul was chosen for its simplicity and reliability. It is powered by pure muscle power and features durable, easily replaceable components. The Short Haul is easy to ride and can carry up to 50kg on the rack and 20kg on the front, so it can make an immediate impact in everyday use. With the ability to transport people and goods, these bikes are invaluable for families rebuilding their homes, parents who need to take their children to schools far away, and workers in essential professions such as healthcare. In Oleksandrija, a humanitarian aid center is using ten donated cargo bikes to deliver essential goods to refugees. In Chernihiv, the bikes were distributed primarily to families with children and essential workers.

“The people of Ukraine have shown amazing courage and perseverance in the face of enormous pressures. We want to show them that we have not forgotten them and that we support them. We hope that our cargo bikes can make their everyday lives a little easier.” – Tern Team Captain Josh Hon

Web: www.ternbicycles.com