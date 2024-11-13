Product news / E-bike: Can I get there with my e-bike? Specialized has a clear answer to this question: Yes, with the new Specialized Turbo Tero 5.0 EQ. In fact, the new model is aimed at all cyclists who prefer to ride on the wild side of life. The e-trekking bike not only comes with versatile and robust equipment, but also with mountain bike DNA that promises even more control and confidence.

For anyone with really big plans, the new Specialized Turbo Tero 5.0 EQ might be the right choice. Equipped with the Full Power 2.2 motor and a 710 Wh battery integrated into the aluminum frame, the Tero 5.0 EQ aims to combine enormous performance with a long range and a natural riding feel. According to the manufacturer Specialized, the battery should enable a range of up to 120 kilometers or 5,5 hours on a single charge in Eco mode.

With the Specialized app and the MasterMind TCD, the system is also easy to customize. For example, the power can be set in 10 percent increments. It is also possible to easily deactivate the motor at the touch of a button so that no one can switch the motor back on without the personalized PIN. An alarm can also be activated in the Specialized app, which sends an acoustic signal as soon as the e-bike is moved without permission.

The bike is suitable for everyday use thanks to the luggage rack, mudguards and lighting. Both the posture and handling are optimised to ensure comfort, confidence and control. Smooth-running 29" wheels with non-slip 2.3" Ground Control tyres ensure traction and grip in every situation. The Sram disc brakes guarantee braking bite, the 110 millimetres of suspension travel at the front smooth out the trail and the drop-down seat post is there when technical off-road situations appear in front of the cockpit.

The Specialized Turbo Tero 5.0 EQ is available as a diamond or step-through version in four sizes, each costing 4.500 euros. Depending on the model, the weight in size M is 25,55 or 26,6 kilograms.

Web: www.specialized.com