Scott Explorair Light Dryo rain jacket in the test: The Swiss-based company with American roots is known for its uncomplicated innovations, with the 2,5-layer Light Dryo from the Explorair series they present a light rain jacket.

Data on the Scott Explorair Light Dryo

Fitting Locker robustness 84% Raincover 95% windshield 95% breathability 82% reflectors Ja Sustainability Ja Price 179,95€

First impression

The Scott Explorair Light Dryo Rain jacket gives the feeling of lightness at first glance, but the jacket weighs 240g and makes a relatively robust impression. This is due to the self-developed DRYOsphere material, which is made of 100% recycled polyester and can withstand a water column of 20.000mm. The material has a pleasant feel and is soft, but has no elasticity. Even though Scott describes the fit as Athletic Fit, the jacket is relatively airy and loose and offers enough space to wear a layer underneath. The jacket's lightness goes hand in hand with a minimalist principle, so there are no adjustment options on the jacket. The hem, sleeves and hood are equipped with elastic cuffs. The neck area is sufficiently well covered and is well protected from the wind thanks to the elastic bands. To ensure that it doesn't get too warm under the jacket, the jacket has ventilation slits under the arms that cannot be closed. Scott has given the Explorair Light Dryo two large side pockets that can be closed. There is also a reflector on the lower back area.

With a height of 1,83m and a chest circumference of 97cm, the jacket fits well in size M. During the test ride, a midlayer with a medium insulation layer could be worn underneath.

Scott Explorair Light Dryo rain jacket in practical test

Even though the jacket does not have a bike-specific cut, it covers the lower back area well when cycling. The arm length is also long enough, but gloves with a longer shaft should be worn. Thanks to the loose cut, the jacket does not constrict and optimal freedom of movement is provided. The jacket provides optimal protection against the wind, which is mainly thanks to the elongated neck area that extends to the chin. This makes the jacket suitable for the cooler seasons. Compromises have to be accepted for more intensive exertion, because although the fixed ventilation openings increase circulation under the jacket and are sufficient for moderate to medium exertion, they are no comparison to adjustable ventilation openings. The fact that the jacket is not just intended for cycling can be seen in the hood. This is only partially suitable for helmets and should be worn under the helmet. The Explorair Light Dryo did a good job in our shower test, the material and the sealed seams did not let any water through.

