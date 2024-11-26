Product news: With the introduction of the completely redesigned Scott Addict RC, the Swiss manufacturer wants to bring an ultra-light and uncompromising all-rounder onto the streets. With "performance at the highest level and at the same time new standards in technology and design", as the announcement states, the new Addict RC is intended to be a serious competitor to the current top models in the WorldTour. We took a closer look at the new Scott racing bike.

The sheer numbers of the new Scott Addict RC are impressive, with an impressive weight loss of 300 grams in the frame kit compared to the previous model, every detail has been rethought without compromising on performance. The model is also said to be 12 watts faster and 36% more comfortable.

The new Addict RC is a real lightweight: the complete equipment brings less than 5,9 kg This lightness, combined with race-ready geometry, makes the bike the ideal companion - be it for an explosive World Tour sprint, a long breakaway group or for chasing local KOMs.

For the development of the Scott Addict RC, Scott has broken new ground and revolutionary carbon molding technology was introduced. This technique enables the production of a completely hollow frame without any “dead-end” segments. The result is flawless inner surfaces that not only reduce weight, but also ensure maximum stiffness and strength. A special highlight is the thinner material thickness of only 0,6 millimeters in some areas of the frame. Thanks to precise pressure distribution and minimal resin content, Scott was able to create a frame structure that is second to none.

Perfect geometry for maximum control

The geometry of the Addict RC has been extensively optimized to meet modern requirements. With a standard tire width of 30 millimeters The wheel offers agile and precise handling, but remains stable even at higher speeds. In addition, the tire width can be adjusted to up to 34 millimeters to further increase comfort and versatility.

Improved comfort and integration

A newly developed seat tube design with thinner walls and the innovative Syncros SP-R101-CF seat post ensure a significant increase in comfort - ideal for long rides. Thanks to an improved clamping mechanism, the weight of the seat post has been further reduced without compromising stability.

Syncros innovations: cockpit and seat post

The Addict RC also brings innovations in the cockpit area. The new Syncros IC-R100-SL Handlebar saves thanks to an optimized carbon layup 40 grams Its aerodynamic shape and subtle flare integration improve both watt efficiency and brake control. Equally impressive: the integrated computer holder, which weighs only 12 grams is another example of consistent lightweight construction.

The Syncros SP-R100-SL seat post is available in two versions: The SL model is 10% lighter, while the new comfort seat post increases flexibility and comfort by 30% For darker days, the support also offers a clever integration of a rear light holder.

The Addict RC not only impresses with its performance, but also with its user-friendliness. A universal T25 key integration allows the adjustment of the stem, handlebars, seat post and other components with minimal effort. This well thought-out system makes both assembly and maintenance easier.

The Scott Addict RC models at a glance

The 2025 Addict RC collection includes five models, all of which are supported by a high-quality HMX carbon construction benefit. The RC Ultimate model sets new standards with HMX-SL carbon. The entire product range will be available from Scott dealers from December 2024.

Scott Addict RC Ultimate

Addict RC Ultimate with SRAM Red AXS, Syncros Carbon Cockpit, Syncros Capital SL wheels for 12.999 euros

Scott Addict RC Pro

Addict RC Pro with Shimano Dura-Ace Di2, Syncros Carbon Cockpit, Syncros Capital 1.0S wheels for 8.699 euros

Scott Addict RC10

Addict RC 10 with Shimano Ultegra Di2, Syncros Carbon Cockpit, Syncros Capital 1.0S wheels for 6.699 euros

Scott Addict RC20

Addict RC 20 with Shimano Ultegra Di2 for 5.999 euros

Scott Addict RC30

Addict RC 30 with Shimano 105 Di2 for 4.999 euros

WEB: SCOTT-sports.com