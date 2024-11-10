Cyclingroad cycling

Singapore: Mark Cavendish also wins his last race

Cycling: Mark Cavendish has won his last cycling race as a professional. The Brit won the Prudential Critérium in Singapore in a mass sprint ahead of Jasper Philipsen and Arnaud de Lie.

Cavendish celebrates the perfect farewell

What a farewell: Mark Cavendish (Astana) has ended his impressive career with a victory. The Briton won the Tour de France Prudential Critérium in Singapore in a sprint ahead of the two Belgians Jasper Phillipsen (Alpecin – Deceuninck) and Arnaud De Lie (Lotto – Dstny). Fourth place went to the Eritrean Biniam Girmay (Intermarché – Wanty). With this, the best sprinter of all time bids farewell to his fans in exactly the way they liked to see him: beaming with joy and cheering with both hands. To celebrate his record at the Tour de France, he wore his Astana jersey with a large 35. The Briton won his 35th Tour stage this year and is now the sole record holder.

