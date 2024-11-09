Cycling: Mark Cavendish is ending his career. The exceptional British athlete will compete in his last race on November 10th in Singapore. This means that one of the greatest professional cyclists of all time is leaving the stage.

Cavendish has achieved everything

35 stage wins in the Tour de France, 17 in the Giro d'Italia, 3 in the Vuelta a Espana and one-day victories in Milan-Sanremo and the World Championship. This is just a selection of the greatest successes of Mark Cavendish. The Brit is undoubtedly one of the most successful professional cyclists - not just of our generation, but of all time. 19 years after his beginnings with the German team Sparkasse, the now 39-year-old is leaving the big stage. On November 10th he will do his last laps in Singapore at the Tour de France Prudential Criterium.

Mark Cavendish:

"I've been fortunate enough to do what I love for nearly 20 years and can now say that I've achieved everything I could on a bike."

Not always uncontroversial

Mark Cavendish began his career in the team in 2005 Savings bank alongside drivers such as Thomas Fothen and Lars Teutenberg. In 2006 he signed with the team T-Mobile and was from then on a teammate of André Greipel and Jan Ullrich. He had his first successes. But his full breakthrough only came in 2008 when the successor team Columbia which later became the team HTC – High Road was formed. About the stations Sky, Quick Step, Dimension Data and Bahrain-McLaren He was finally drawn to Astana. In the cyan jersey, he finally achieved a record stage win at the 2024 Tour de France. He was successful in almost all of his teams, but had to overcome lows and suffer setbacks from time to time. Mark Cavendish had already been written off several times, but he always came back. This is another reason why he is a role model for many young cyclists. And this despite the fact that he was not always uncontroversial. His aggressive riding style often caused complaints from his competitors. Ultimately, however, this riding style was also the guarantee of his success.

Mark Cavendish:

"Cycling has given me so much and I love the sport. I've always wanted to make a difference and now I'm ready to see what the next chapter has in store for me."