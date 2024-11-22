Cycling: Jonas Vingegaard has further fuelled speculation with a statement on Danish television. The two-time Tour winner says he is seriously considering taking on the Giro d'Italia in 2025.

Vingegaard wants the Giro/Tour double?

This season Tadej pogacar (UAE) surprised everyone. The Slovenian won – contrary to all experience since 1998 – not only the Giro d'Italia but also the Tour de France. This meant that he was successful in his first Tour of Italy. The same would now like to jonas vingegaard (Visma – Lease a Bike). At least, that is what many media outlets are currently reporting because they heard Vingegaard's statements on the Danish television channel TV2.

Jonas Vingegaard:

"I've read in various places that I'm riding the Giro. Maybe I'll ride the Giro. But we haven't decided anything yet. We'll do that later."

The Tour de France has priority

If you look at the statements of jonas vingegaard But if you listen more closely, you will see that the Tour de France is still his priority. The Dane wants his third Tour victory after 2022 and 2023. This year, however, he was defeated by his main rival Tadej pogacar no chance. Probably also because he had to cope with a serious fall in the Tour of the Basque Country just a few months earlier.

Jonas Vingegaard:

"If I think the double is good preparation and I see a chance of winning, I think it would be great to ride the Giro. But it shouldn't be at the expense of winning the Tour."

The route of the 2025 Giro is still unknown

Not yet ready to commit jonas vingegaard regarding a start at Tour of Italy also because the route has not yet been published. This should have happened in November. However, the Spanish sports newspaper AS is now reporting that the presentation will only take place on 13 January 2025 is planned. Many drivers will then already be in the middle of their season preparations and will have been forced to decide which races they will take part in and which they will not.

Jonas Vingegaard went wild at Visma in Copenhagen today. He commandeered the elevator and started cycling around the offices! pic.twitter.com/1igYwhkDws — Ingar Johansen (@ingarillos) November 21, 2024