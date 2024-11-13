Cycling: The German continental team Lotto Kern – Haus PSD Bank will become the development team of Ineos Grenadiers next season. Both teams confirmed this on Wednesday.

Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank: From Bora-hansgrohe to Ineos Grenadiers

The Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank team will experience a change after this season. While the German continental team was a so-called development partner of Bora-hansgrohe in the past two years, it will be the official development team of Ineos Grenadiers in the coming season. Both teams should benefit from this commitment. While the British are sending some talented riders to Germany and hope for good development there, Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank is looking forward to invitations to interesting races.

Performance Director Scott Drawer, Ineos Grenadiers:

“We have been impressed by the management and employees of Lotto Kern-Haus PSD Bank and we trust that this will be a fruitful and important partnership for the future.”