Cycling: The rumors have come true. Two German continental teams, rad-net Oßwald and REMBE Team Sauerland, are merging. What the team will be called after the merger has not yet been announced.

rad-net Oßwald & REMBE Team Sauerland: Common Goals

Now we have official confirmation: The two German continental teams from North Rhine-Westphalia, rad-net Oßwald and REMBE Sauerland, will start as one team in the 2025 season. There have been repeated rumors of a merger in recent weeks - now we and the riders concerned finally have certainty. However, the name under which the team will compete in the future has not yet been decided. But there is clarity regarding the common goals.

Heiko Volkert from the REMBE Team Sauerland:

"Our common goal is to compete at ProTeam level in the medium term and to have some of our athletes competing at the Olympic Games in Los Angeles in 2028."

Young drivers should continue to be supported

Both teams have done a lot in recent years to promote young German riders. This will continue to be the case. The rad-net Oßwald team was founded in 2013. Since then, the team has participated in several world championships and Olympic Games with its own riders. The REMBE Team Sauerland has existed since 2016. In cooperation with the NRW regional association, the focus is primarily on young German riders.

Jörg Scherf from the REMBE Team Sauerland.

"Our merger is an important step towards success and further development. This means we can continue to offer young talents a professional environment in which they can take part in top-class competitions and develop. Together we want to take the next step and take the team to the next level."

Ulrich Mueller from the rad-net Oßwald team:

"Our two teams have always been committed to promoting young talent and have already produced some great talents, some of whom have made the leap to the World Tour or won World and European Championships. I am convinced that we will continue on this successful path together and, strengthened, be able to stand up to the Devo teams of the big teams."