Cycling: The German Cycling Association (BDR) will have a new logo and a new brand presence in the future. As announced yesterday in Frankfurt, the new name "German Cycling" will also represent the modernization within the cycling association.

Into the future with German Cycling

Satte 140 years After its founding, the traditional umbrella organization German Cycling Association (BDR) now also internationally known In future, the national cycling teams will German Cyclingjersey with the new logo. In addition, various popular sports activities will be organized with the new brand identity. This was announced as part of the BDR Gala in Seeheim-Jugenheim announced.

Deputy President of the BDR, Bernd Dankowski:

"In a country that feels so comfortable on two wheels, German Cycling is more than just a new name - it is a promise to make the sport attractive and accessible for future generations. In this respect, it is all the more important to continue the internally initiated transformation process successfully. It is about setting up and promoting our sport in the best possible way across all its breadth. In recent years, very promising projects have already been launched in this regard, for example the BDR trainers' club or the various digitization measures, such as the BDR touring app."

More than 2.500 clubs

The BDR was 1884 and can now proudly boast more than 150.000 members and over 2.500 clubs The modernization – now also in the name and external presentation – is intended to appeal primarily to young athletes.

BDR President Rudolf Scharping:

"We will continue to consistently modernize our structures and the diverse activities in cycling. This process of change is now also leading to the externally visible reorientation of German Cycling. It is a tribute to the historical importance of cycling in Germany and at the same time an important step into the future. Building on the considerable heritage and history of our association founded in 1884, we are taking the opportunity to create a new, contemporary and value-based identity for cycling in Germany. In a country where more than 45 million people cycle regularly, our goal is to continue to convert this enormous potential into top sporting performances in the future."