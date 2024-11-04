Cycling: For the third time in a row, Fem van Empel has won the Cyclocross European Championship. The Dutchwoman was once again at the top of an all-Dutch podium in Pontevedra. In the men's race, Belgian Thibau Nys can celebrate the European title for the first time.

Van Empel wins again ahead of Alvarado

Groundhog Day is here every year. For the third time in a row, the women's cyclocross European Championship results are: Fem van Empel wins ahead Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado. While the winner in Pontevedra can be happy about her hat trick, her compatriot will be annoyed about being runner-up again. The entirely Dutch podium is completed by Lucinda Brand with a gap of seven seconds to the top duo. The Austrian Nadja Heigl finished in 20th place.

Only Nys is faster than Surprise Orts

While a serial winner struck in the women's competition, someone in the men's competition was able to celebrate a major title for the first time. Thibau Nys won in Pontevedra ahead of local hero Felipe Orts, who even surprised the experts. The podium is completed by the Belgian Eli Iserbyt. Thibau Nys wins his first major cyclocross title, after he attracted attention this year, especially on the road, and was able to develop into a real winner in his first year as a professional. The two best German-speaking professionals were the two Swiss Dario Lillo and Lars Summer in 11th and 15th place respectively. The German-speaking riders were much more successful in the junior classes. In the juniors, the Austrian Valentin Hofer came second. The Swiss rider Anja Grossmann even managed to win the title in the junior women's category.