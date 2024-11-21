Test Posedla Joyseat 2.0: The Bohemian manufactured product is adapted and manufactured with great effort and is priced accordingly. Once the Joyseat is on the bike, it has a very good fit and is very comfortable, even if it seems a bit firm at first.

Conventional 3D saddles can already offer a particularly high level of comfort thanks to their special material, but do they really exploit the full potential of the new technology? With 3D printing, the shape is not dependent on a mold or something similar; once programmed, any conceivable structure or shape can be created as long as it does not exceed a certain size. And of course, the virtual blueprint for an object can be varied, so that each "printed" product can have a slightly modified, individual shape.

3D printing is ideal for custom saddles

You can already guess where this is going: On the production side, it is not far to individual 3D saddles, as already offered by several manufacturers. The path to this is of course much more complex. This is demonstrated by the Posedla Joyseat 2.0, offered by an innovative company from the Czech Republic. Its saddles are genuinely manufactured products that are made by hand to order and tailored precisely to the user. You have to invest 490 euros for this, although a 60-day money-back guarantee promises a certain degree of security that you will be happy with the custom saddle.

You don't have to travel to northern Bohemia to have the Posedla Joyseat 2.0 fitted. First, you order the saddle online, where you make a pre-selection: you can choose from versions for racing bikes, gravel bikes, time trial bikes and MTBs. After a short time, the courier brings a medium-sized cardboard box containing the "Smiling Butt Kit". This is a kind of cushion made of a special foam that you use to make an impression of your seat. This does not have to be sent back, but only photographed from certain angles. Together with information on weight, size, annual mileage, etc., the manufacturer receives all the information it needs to determine the perfect saddle shape. Widths from 130 to 170 mm are possible, as are different levels of padding. However, every Joyseat has the large recess; the rather wide, high nose is also typical.

Posedla Joyseat 2.0: Lightweight saddle with firm padding

After holding the saddle for around six weeks, you will notice not only the low weight (in our case 178 grams) but also the fairly firm padding. The surface appears rather closed, the material looks almost like leather on the outside. The carbon frame integrated into the saddle shell is equipped with a scale for fine adjustment.

Posedla states that the custom saddle needs some time to be broken in; Velomotion tester Eduard Buyler was extremely satisfied with the fit and comfort of the individually adapted product from the very first ride. Whether the Poseda Joyseat 2.0 is more comfortable than a conventional 3D saddle in all cases is debatable - the chance of finding a suitable seat right away is pretty high.

www.posedla.com