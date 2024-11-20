Peaty's Holdfast Trail Tool Wrap in the test

Test frame bag: Peaty's Holdfast Trail Tool Wrap promises to be the ultimate flexible storage solution for the top tube. The frame bag is not only designed to make it easy to transport tools, but also to provide quick access in emergencies. According to the manufacturer, the unique strap attachment ensures that the bag is wrapped securely and non-slip around the bike. Our test should show whether this is really the case.

There are frame bags galore - and whether a frame bag is really the best option for transporting tools and valuables is the subject of heated debate in the relevant forums. The relatively good protection against dirt and the fact that it does not restrict freedom of movement when riding definitely speak in favor of a frame bag placed in the frame triangle. The biggest criticism is the resulting chafing on the frame. To date, only one countermeasure has helped to protect the frame: sticking film to the corresponding area on the frame. And this is exactly where the Peaty's Holdfast Trail Tool Wrap comes in.

Peaty's fastening system separates the bag from the strap. The strap is strapped tightly around the frame, then the bag is attached separately to the fastening strap. Unlike the usual solutions on the market, separating the strap allows a complete 360° wrap around the frame. The wide strap is also coated with a sticky rubber pad, which ensures extra grip. Another advantage of Peaty's Holdfast Trail Tool Wrap frame bag is that the strap can be attached anywhere and to any bike without restricting access to the water bottle.

Peaty's Holdfast Trail Tool Wrap: Easy handling and a rock-solid fit

When it comes to the grip and hold of Peaty's Holdfast Trail Tool Wrap, the manufacturer doesn't promise too much. We tested the frame bag over a long period of time on various trails. The strap attached to the frame stays firmly in place thanks to the rubber padding. The strap holds so well that it can even be attached vertically to the seat tube. It is important that the strap is pulled very tightly. Before attaching it, the frame should also be cleaned at the attachment point. Putting on the strap and the tool bag is extremely straightforward and can be done in just a few steps.

The tool bag is made of waterproof material, and inside there is also a waterproof zippered storage pocket for small items or money. We were impressed by the modular design of Peaty's Holdfast Trail Tool Wraps. For example, a hose can be pushed under the strap before it is tightened. Since the strap can remain on the frame as a carrier even after the tool bag has been removed, it can simply be clipped onto the remaining straps for better access. This means that the tools do not have to be spread out on the ground when repairing on the side of the trail.

Good concept, but not without compromises

However, compromises must be made with this solution. The wrap does not have a zipper at the top. This means that on long rides in the rain, the tools can get wet - despite the waterproof material. Peaty's argues that a zipper was deliberately omitted to allow quicker access to the tools and to keep the selling price low. You can see it either way - we would actually prefer a zipper at the top. Another compromise must be made in terms of space.

According to the manufacturer, the ideal width and depth for the diaper bag was found after many prototypes and tests. The bag should have enough storage space, but at the same time be easy to roll up and not be too bulky on the bike. With a size of around 160 mm x 60 mm, the 87 gram bag offers enough space for a multi-tool, a CO2 cartridge, tire levers and small parts. Not much more fits in it. If you are planning longer tours and want to take a rain jacket, snacks and a mini pump with you, for example, you still cannot do without a backpack.