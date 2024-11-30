Norrona Falketind Gore-Tex Paclite rain jacket: The Norwegian family company uses the 2,5-layer Gore-Tex Paclite membrane for the Falketind rain jacket, which not only offers very good protection but also impresses with its small pack size and weight.

Data on the Norrona Falketind Gore-Tex Paclite rain jacket

Fitting Locker robustness 78% Raincover 100% windshield 95% breathability 85% reflectors Ja Sustainability Ja Price 379€

First impression

The Norrona Falketind rain jacket definitely belongs in the top league of rain jackets. The Gore-Tex Paclite name alone reveals that the best membrane is used here, which, with Paclite technology, does not require a thicker inner layer, thus saving weight and space. The very high-quality jacket is cut in such a way that there are no seams in strategically important positions, such as the shoulder area. Norrona describes the fit of the Falketind rain jacket as a technical cut. This means that the jacket is designed in such a way that there is enough space for insulation layers and also sufficient freedom of movement. The articulated elbows are also part of the concept. Since the material is not elastic, this makes sense. To adapt the jacket to your personal needs, the Falketind has a hidden drawstring at the hem and adjustable cuffs with Velcro fasteners at the cuffs. The helmet-compatible hood can also be fixed at the back of the head with a drawstring. The front peak of the hood is also stiffened with a wire. The Falketind has no side pockets, but instead has a spacious chest pocket in which the jacket can be completely stowed. The Blue Sign certified jacket also has small reflective logos to improve visibility in traffic.

With a height of 1,83m and a chest circumference of 97cm, the Norrona Falketind jacket fits very loosely in size M. During the test ride, a midlayer with a medium insulation layer could be worn underneath. If you don't want to wear the jacket in combination with insulation layers, you should try a size smaller.

Norrona Falketind Gore-Tex Paclite in practical test

The Norrona Falketind is simply a great jacket with top performance. The jacket is light and does not constrict at all, but the cut is generous. On the bike, the extended back section covers a large area of ​​the lower back very well. The extended arms can be fixed to the wrist using Velcro or extend far over the back of the hand if necessary. The latter is a great advantage, especially in rainy and windy conditions, as it offers extra protection. The raised neck area reaches down to the mouth and is very comfortable on the skin thanks to a thin fleece layer.

The hood fits perfectly over the helmet and can be easily secured with a drawstring, so it stays in place even on fast downhill rides with a headwind. Under intense strain, even the best membrane reaches its limits in terms of breathability, which is where the ventilation opening on the front comes in. Unfortunately, the sealed zipper, like all zippers on the jacket, does not move smoothly and so the ventilation opening cannot be opened with one hand. The position of the ventilation opening is also not to everyone's taste. The cool wind that penetrates blows directly onto the chest and stomach. The Falketind jacket, which can withstand a water column of 28.000 mm, passed the shower test 100%. Finally, it should be mentioned that the jacket is not one of the quietest jackets. The comparatively high price will also influence the overall rating.

Web: norrona.com

