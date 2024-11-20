New start at Flyer: In Huttwil, Switzerland, the e-bike pioneer and industry leader announced the result of a consolidation process, which also includes the relocation of assembly.

Anyone who prefers to look at their mechanical wristwatch rather than their cell phone will know that inventiveness and precision have a long tradition in Switzerland. And the Alpine country is not just the first port of call for watch lovers - the early history of the e-bike also takes place largely in Switzerland. In 1993, tinkering with a windshield wiper motor and motorcycle battery led to one of the first electric bicycles of the modern era, and this in turn became one of the most innovative providers in the entire industry. Flyer has been committed to the e-bike since its founding, helped the Panasonic mid-engine to achieve a breakthrough, recognized the trend towards unisex low-step-through bikes early on, was a pioneer in the development of e-MTBs and, with the FIT system, pushed for a uniform standard for all electronic components on modern e-bikes.

With all of this, Flyer has always been bigger than the domestic market. Around 75% of production leaves Switzerland, and the most important export destination is Germany. When Flyer was taken over by Europe's largest bicycle purchasing cooperative - ZEG - in 2017, along with its four-digit number of dealers, it was certainly a logical step: Sales were bundled, and Flyer benefited from ZEG's strong position vis-à-vis suppliers and parts manufacturers. The Swiss company was therefore much better positioned in the competitive e-bike market.

“Thanks to an unparalleled tradition in the e-bike industry and an attractive range of models, Flyer is still well positioned in a highly competitive market.”

Even an industry leader like Flyer has not been spared from the industry-wide downturn following the boom of the Corona years. As early as 2023, assembly at the company's site in Huttwil, a small town between Bern and Lucerne, was significantly streamlined, and the fact that there is no need to fear for the continued existence of the traditional brand is again thanks to ZEG: The owner of the brand recently decided to relocate the assembly of Flyer e-bikes in view of the changed market situation. However, specialist retailers and customers will not be affected by this step - nothing will change for them. If anything, factors such as independence from the franc-euro exchange rate will have a positive effect.

“Development and product management will continue to be located in Huttwil, Bern, which will preserve FLYER’s character as a Swiss e-bike brand.”

At the same time, ZEG is demonstrating its loyalty to the location: Since development and product management are to remain in Huttwil, it is still legitimate to call Flyer a Swiss brand. The inventive spirit of the early years is no longer evident in the current models, but innovation, creativity and a passion for e-bikes as an essential part of the solution to mobility today and tomorrow. Anyone who takes a closer look at the company's history will quickly realize that Flyer occupies a special position that only a few competitors can claim. And the relocation of the production site will not change that.