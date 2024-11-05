Raffle: The LED Lenser ML6 Connect Warm Light is a versatile, intelligent outdoor lantern that impresses with its well thought-out functions and user-friendliness. We are giving away ten lanterns to all participants for even more outdoor adventures.

The LED Lenser ML6 Connect Warm Light combines innovative technologies such as Micro Prism Technology, which ensures glare-free, even illumination. This lighting technology enables a wide dispersion of light and is particularly gentle on the eyes without sacrificing the necessary brightness - it reaches up to 750 lumens in boost mode.

In addition to warm, pleasant white light, the LED Lenser ML6 Connect Warm Light also offers a red light mode that protects night vision. This is particularly useful for activities in nature, such as observing animals or on starry nights, as the red light helps the eyes adapt to the darkness.

A special feature of the ML6 is its intelligent control via Bluetooth and the "Ledlenser Connect" app, with which users can individually adjust light functions and brightness levels and even control several lanterns at the same time. The lantern also comes with a practical remote control, which further simplifies its use in everyday life. Another plus point is the integrated power bank function, which makes it possible to charge smartphones or other devices on the go - a practical feature for longer trips and camping trips.

Robustness is another outstanding feature of the ML6. The lantern is waterproof to IP66 and can therefore be used even in adverse weather conditions. Thanks to a magnetic base and a hook stand, it can be flexibly hung or set up, making it the ideal choice for camping, emergencies and garden evenings.

The battery life is up to 70 hours in energy saving mode, so you can easily get through long nights. A charging time of around five hours is appropriate for the power bank function and the high light output. With a weight of 260 g and compact dimensions, the LED Lenser ML6 Connect Warm Light can be easily stowed in a backpack.

Overall, the LED Lenser ML6 Connect Warm Light is a versatile, powerful companion for outdoor adventures and everyday use. Its well-thought-out features and high-quality workmanship make it one of the best choices for demanding outdoor users and technology lovers alike.

Deadline for participation: November 14, 2024